Ben Affleck thinks back to Jennifer Lopez. And it becomes a fury

It was supposed to be a regular interview to talk about his latest film, Return to Win. It turned into a step back in time. With a lot of nice and good pissing. Why when Ben Affleck think back to her much-publicized romance with Jennifer Lopez, feelings overheat.

The hottest couple in Hollywood

The “Bennifer”, as they were called by fans in the pre-social era, were the hottest and most followed couple in Hollywood between 2002 and 2004. That is, until they broke up and were replaced, in the collective imagination, from Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie. Ben and Jen couldn’t take a step without paparazzi or fans chasing them.

And it is just thinking back to that unreal atmosphere, that unprecedented pressure, that Ben Affleck gets angry as if it were happening right now. And the Jennifer Lopez key is the most sore.

The words of Ben Affleck

As already a few months ago, the words of the actor and director towards his ex-girlfriend are full of affection. Also of admiration. It is what was around them and the way she was being treated that infuriated him.

“You know, there’s always the topic of the month. And when Jennifer Lopez and I were dating, we were that topic, “the Batman protagonist told the podcast of the ‘Hollywood Reporter. “It was precisely the time when these tabloid stories were growing exponentially. Even today, people stop me to tell me they saw me in paparazzi photos… taking out the trash. As if I were going out on purpose to be photographed and end up as the sixth news item in some newspaper ».

Check out the trailer for the movie Ben and Jen starred in together here. It was 2002 and Extreme Love (Gigli) was a flop.

The offenses against Jennifer Lopez

But then, with Jennifer Lopez, it was a huge problem. And not just for a privacy issue. For this reason, even today, Ben Affleck warms up when he thinks back to those moments. “People were so damn mean to her. There was sex and there was racism: sexist, racist. They said bad, treacherous things. Obscene things have been written about her. Things that if one wrote to you today, you would be fired immediately. “

The affection and admiration of Ben Affleck

But, as we said, when he talks about the pop star, the tones change dramatically. “Today she is celebrated and respected for the work she has done, where she came from, for what she has done. And that’s how it should be! I dare say it’s easier, coming from the Bronx, to become a Supreme Court judge than to have the career that Jennifer Lopez had. It’s easier than being what Jennifer Lopez is today at 50 ».

Two years of love

The relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez burned out over the span of two years. One step away from the wedding that should have been celebrated in a few days. A story lived – it is good to say – at a hundred per hour by both. Who certainly did not like to go unnoticed: from the kitschy dresses to the 6.1-carat mega pink diamond he gave her when he made the marriage proposal.

Jennifer Lopez also remembers those years as a nightmare for what was happening around them. “It was actually worse then,” declared the actress and singer, making a comparison with her current affair with Alex Rodriguez. “That media circus was just crazy. Now at least with social media I can show a little who I am. Back then you believed everything you read on the front page of a tabloid. Many times it wasn’t true, or there was only a third of the truth. ‘

