Ben Affleck turns 50 and these are his best movies

MEXICO CITY, August 15 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Although the actor Ben Affleck, in recent weeks, has starred in viral memes for his union with Jennifer Lopez, and has been present in the opinion, now for his sudden departure from the singer, his career is one of the most extensive among Hollywood actors.

He can be remembered for several participations, for example, in superhero movies with the character of Batman in “Batman vs. Superman”, but some of his roles stand out more among the public and critics.

This Monday Affleck celebrates his 50th birthday, and to celebrate it we take a tour of the film producer’s career.

He has participated as an actor in more than 80 productions, but he has also stood out as a screenwriter, such as in “Indomitable Mind”, a 1997 production, which starred his friend Matt Damon and the late Robin Williams, although Affleck did not go out on camera he made a great I work within the story.

Among the works best rated by critics is “Argo”, from 2012, a film that won the Oscar for best film in 2013 and which, in addition to starring, he directed. It also won a Golden Globe, and on the IMDb platform it has a 7.7 rating.

In addition to these two films, JLo’s husband exceeded expectations in “Dangerous Attraction”, a 2010 film, in which he starred alongside Rebecca Hall and Jenny Renner, the latter of whom was nominated for Supporting Actor at the Oscars.

These three films can be seen on the HBO Max streaming platform.

But Ben has not only stood out for his drama and superhero films. In 1993 Affleck appeared in “Rebel and Confused,” which has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes; Stars like Mathew McConaughey and Jason London also appear in it, among others, and can be seen on YouTube for 20 pesos.

The fifth best rated film according to specialized film platforms is the film “Shakespeare in Passion”, a period romantic drama; Although he does not star in it or have a starring role, Ben Affleck began to get involved and choose his roles, in which he was protected by other actors, in this case by performers of the stature of Judi Dench and Geoffrey Rush.

The film starring Joseph Fiennes as playwright Shakespeare has a 7.1/10 rating on IMDb, and can be viewed on Amazon Prime.