Ben Affleck turns 50 and these have been his best movies | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- Today Ben Affleck turns 50 years old. Although in recent weeks his name has not ceased to be mentioned along with that of his new wife Jennifer Lópezhe has one of the vastest careers among Hollywood actors.

One of his most outstanding participations has been in the superhero movies, interpreting the iconic batman character. Perhaps many identify him mainly for this role, but as a child he began starring in a series and during his youth many doors were opened to him.

He has participated as an actor in mmore than 80 productionsbut THe has also stood out as a screenwriter, like in indomitable mind1997 productionwhich starred his friend Matt Damon and the late Robin Williams, although Affleck did not go on camera, he did a great job within the story.

Top Rated Works

Among the works best rated by critics is argus2012, tape that rose with the Oscar for best film in 2013 and that, in addition to starring, he directed. It also won a Golden Globe, and on the IMDb platform it has a 7.7 rating.

In addition to these two films, JLo’s husband exceeded expectations in Dangerous attractiona 2010 film, in which he starred alongside Rebecca Hall and Jenny Renner, the latter earning an Oscar nomination for Supporting Actor.

Ben has not only stood out for his drama and superhero films. In 1993 Affleck appeared on rebellious and confused, that on the Rotten Tomatoes site it has a rating of 94%; stars like Mathew McConaughey and Jason London, among others, also appear in it.

The fifth best rated film according to specialized film platforms is the film shakespeare passionate, a romantic period drama; Although he does not star in it or have a starring role, Ben Affleck began to get involved and choose his roles, in which he was protected by other actors, in this case by performers of the stature of Judi Dench and Geoffrey Rush.

The film starring Joseph Fiennes playing the playwright Shakespeare it has a rating of 7.1/10 on IMDb.