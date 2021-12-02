Ben Affleck wants to be “a good husband” to Jennifer Lopez

In a new interview Ben Affleck talks about his “beautiful” love affair with JLo, revealing that both are ready to take the plunge

Ben Affleck is ready to kneel and put on the finger of Jennifer Lopez a fabulous diamond ring (again).

Twenty years after Hollywood’s most talked about and photographed couple broke their engagement and split, the two reunited and gave new life to their romance.

**Jennifer Lopez talks about the story with Ben Affleck: “I’ve never been better” **

And while both are still very cautious about speaking out publicly about their relationship, the actor, 49, and singer, 52, appear to be ready to take the plunge. This time for real.

**The relationship between JLo and Ben Affleck is very serious: “This time it’s the good one” **

In his first in-depth interview in years, Ben Affleck candidly shared some details of his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, revealing that she hopes to one day become her husband.

(Continue below the photo)

Ben Affleck says his relationship with JLo is “just beautiful”

Ben Affleck is on the cover of the new issue of WSJ. Magazine, and in the interview revealed the kind of man he wants to be, at work and in private life, telling – of course – some details about his (rekindled) love affair with Jennifer Lopez.

**Ben Affleck talks about JLo: “His impact on the world astounds me” **

The actor said that, for years, “fear drove him to have a strong work ethic”, but then explained that that feeling has dissipated in the last period, and that now he is focusing on himself and his children.

Ben Affleck shares three children with Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

“Only in the past four years have I managed not to be so terrified of being someone, because I now recognize that I won’t die if I ever stop working,” Affleck explained.

“The most important thing for me now is to be a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good man. He is a good person. And, why not, I’d also like to be a good husband. Or at least I hope so “.

Regarding his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, the actor did not give many details, but simply said: «she is definitely beautiful for me ».

Concluding the interview, Ben Affleck said:

“I have been very lucky in my life as I have benefited from many second chances and I am aware that other people have never even had real first chances.”

«I had a second chance in my career. I got a second chance as a human being. And I couldn’t be happier and more grateful than that “.