News

Ben Affleck was asked to be sexier for a movie: “They wanted a shiny chest”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read

Armageddon, the film by Michael Bay in 1998, it was a notable success at the box office, despite the not-so-triumphal critical reception. One of the protagonists of that famous feature film, Ben Affleck, returned to talk about it recently, explaining how the filmmaker at the time had pushed at all costs to ensure that the star was thel as sexy as possible.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor recalled Bay’s wishes: “I was a little naive about the opinions people would have about me. Or about the way Michael Bay and Jerry Bruckheimer they focus on aesthetics, asking us to lie down on the tanning bed to look handsome enough. They made me fix my teeth, asked me to work out and be sexy“.

“Things like that “Be sexy” “How do I do it?” “Go to the gym!”. Running to the gym and putting oil on my body and things like that, and it turned out to be an extended version of those topless male calendars where we see males in the garage, changing a tire, soiled with grease. Michael had a vision of a male torso glistening in oil and saying, “He’ll sell tickets!”. And what can you tell him? I think we could have realized, what do I know, 400 In Search of Amy with all the money we made from Armageddon. ‘

Lately Ben Affleck has returned to be talked about for the many statements made on the latest projects that have involved him and on his future. In fact, some indiscretions see him in negotiations with the Marvel Studios to reprise his role as Daredevil, which to date had somewhat fallen into oblivion by cinecomic fans. In any case, we are only talking about rumors and, as such, they have not yet been taken up by those directly involved. In the same interview with EW, the Oscar-winning actor had talked about Armageddon also referring to the curious reaction of his children after seeing him (we talked about it here).

Photo: Getty (Jason Merritt / Getty Images)

Source: EW

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 37 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

David Gulpilil: Mr. Crocodile Dundee’s aboriginal actor, who died aged 68

November 30, 2021

This simple Bitcoin options strategy allows you to make money by protecting your bets

December 2, 2021

The film shot in Santa among the most viewed films of all time on Netflix

October 27, 2021

Joker 2, Joaquin Phoenix opens up to the possibility of the second film

October 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button