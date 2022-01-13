Ben Affleck was asked to be sexier for a movie: “They wanted a shiny chest”

Armageddon, the film by Michael Bay in 1998, it was a notable success at the box office, despite the not-so-triumphal critical reception. One of the protagonists of that famous feature film, Ben Affleck, returned to talk about it recently, explaining how the filmmaker at the time had pushed at all costs to ensure that the star was thel as sexy as possible.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor recalled Bay’s wishes: “I was a little naive about the opinions people would have about me. Or about the way Michael Bay and Jerry Bruckheimer they focus on aesthetics, asking us to lie down on the tanning bed to look handsome enough. They made me fix my teeth, asked me to work out and be sexy“.

“Things like that “Be sexy” “How do I do it?” “Go to the gym!”. Running to the gym and putting oil on my body and things like that, and it turned out to be an extended version of those topless male calendars where we see males in the garage, changing a tire, soiled with grease. Michael had a vision of a male torso glistening in oil and saying, “He’ll sell tickets!”. And what can you tell him? I think we could have realized, what do I know, 400 In Search of Amy with all the money we made from Armageddon. ‘

Lately Ben Affleck has returned to be talked about for the many statements made on the latest projects that have involved him and on his future. In fact, some indiscretions see him in negotiations with the Marvel Studios to reprise his role as Daredevil, which to date had somewhat fallen into oblivion by cinecomic fans. In any case, we are only talking about rumors and, as such, they have not yet been taken up by those directly involved. In the same interview with EW, the Oscar-winning actor had talked about Armageddon also referring to the curious reaction of his children after seeing him (we talked about it here).

