Ben Affleck was supposed to thank Kevin Smith at the Oscars, but forgot (twice!)

For the actors Matt Damon And Ben Affleck, Good Will Hunting 1997 was a revolutionary film. Although both had been successful with their previous work, it was that film, written by Damon and Affleck and directed by Gus Van Sant, that served as a turning point in their careers. The couple, thanks to that work, in fact won the Oscar for the best original screenplay. However, the famous film might not have seen the light if it weren’t for director Kevin Smith. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Damon and Affleck revealed that it was Smith who saved Good Will Hunting.

Ben Affleck’s account of the curious episode

These are the words of Ben Affleck about: “Kevin also saved Good Will Hunting. This is not a small side note. He is the reason why Good Will Hunting was made. We were dead in the water, all offers had expired. I promised him I’d thank him if we ever got an Oscar and I immediately forgot about it “. The actor then admitted to having made a double blunder: “And then I said to him, ‘If you ever win again, I swear to God I’ll thank you.’ Forgotten again ”.

Will Hunting – Rebel genius (Good Will Hunting) is a 1997 film directed by Gus Van Sant and starring Matt Damon, Robin Williams, Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck, Stellan Skarsgård and Minnie Driver. Filmed in Boston, Massachusetts, it tells the story of a wunderkind who does cleaning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT. At the 1998 Academy Awards he triumphed in the categories of Best Original Screenplay (Matt Damon and Ben Affleck) and Best Supporting Actor (Robin Williams). The film is dedicated to the memory of poet Allen Ginsberg and writer William S. Burroughs, both of whom died in 1997. The song Miss Misery was nominated for an Oscar for Best Song in 1998 and lost to My Heart Will Go On by Céline Dion, taken from the film Titanic.