Ben Affleck was surprised with his mother. How the actor spent his winter holidays with his family

Ben Affleck was photographed with his mother, Chris Anne Boldt. Joining them was the actor’s sixteen-year-old daughter, Violet. Apparently, the artist spent this year’s winter holidays with his family and didn’t celebrate with his current girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck enjoyed his free time with his family. Photographers photographed her mother as she left her son’s residence. It was the actor’s daughter, Violet, who accompanied her grandmother to her car. The paparazzi did not miss the opportunity to photograph Chris Anne Boldt from all angles.

The winter holidays were all about family and loved ones. It seems that Ben Affleck understood this better, as he was not seen with his girlfriend JLo but with his mother. The actor enjoyed Anna Boldt’s visit around Christmas. Reporters filmed her as she left her son’s residence and headed for her car.

Ben Affleck and his mom

She was joined by her 16-year-old niece Violate. Affleck was always behind the two to make sure the photographers present didn’t spoil their familiar moment. Chris wore a loose dress that still protected her from the cold.


