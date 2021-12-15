Ben Affleck was trapped in marriage to Jennifer Garner

More than a weight, a boulder. Ben Affleck, without inhibitions, he confessed to The Howard Stern Show of the American radio SiriusXM. Taking off everything that weighed on his heart. And not caring about the consequences – especially social – that his words have aroused.

Ben Affleck was trapped with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck said he felt trapped while he was married to Jennifer Garner. In fact, it’s a bit of that marriage’s fault that she started drinking. Surely, if he was still with the mother of his 3 children, he would never be sober again. “We probably would have ended up in each other’s throats,” said the 49-year-old actor.

“Part of the reason I started drinking was because I felt trapped,” Ben Affleck explained. Who was admitted to a rehabilitation center for alcoholism in 2018. «I thought: ‘I can’t leave because of my children, but I’m not happy, what should I do?’ What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the sofa. But it wasn’t a solution. “

READ ALL THE NEWS ABOUT BEN HERE

A complicated marriage

The Oscar-winning actor and director also added that he Jennifer Garner, 49, tried to work on their marriage for the sake of their three children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. “We tried. , tried again and tried again because we had children. But we both felt we didn’t want this to be the model of marriage to show our children. We did our best. I knew he was a good mom and I hoped he knew I was a good dad. I had to get sober. ‘

The lies of the newspapers

The press didn’t help. Telling only big falsehoods, according to him. “Everything you read in the news about our divorce was bullshit,” she told the host. Remembering that he and Jennifer were married from 2005 to 2018. “The truth was that we took our time and made our decision… We drifted apart. We had a marriage that didn’t work out. Happens. Jennifer is someone I love and respect, but with whom I no longer have to be married. “

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT JENNIFER GARNER

The reaction of social media against Ben Affleck

Open up heaven. Social media tore Ben Affleck’s explanation apart. Accusing him of wanting to blame his ex-wife for his addiction to alcohol. Justifying himself using even his own children. Fans didn’t like the actor talking badly about his ex-wife. Which, until proven otherwise, was close to him in the worst moments. When she was already his ex. And he also defended him in his interviews.

Ben Affleck’s Lowest Point

“The cure for addiction is suffering, you suffer until something inside you says: I’m done,” he continued. “I’m lucky because I reached that point before I lost the things that were most important to me. Not my career or my money, but my relationship with my children. Until I realized it was having an impact on them. It was the worst day of my life. I made amends … But since that day, I swear to god, I have never wanted to drink again even once. “

READ HERE ALL THE NEWS ABOUT JENNIFER LOPEZ

Doubts about love with Jennifer Lopez

And the thought of the children is what has held him back in starting a love story with his ex Jennifer Lopez. “My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility I have, so I’m not going to do anything that would be painful or destructive to them if I can avoid it. That said, I know my life affects them. Their mother and I are celebrities and it is difficult: it is a cross they have to bear ”.

SEE HERE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PHOTOS OF JEN AND WELL WHEN THEY WERE MARRIED

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION