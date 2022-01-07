Ben Affleck will no longer be Batman after The Flash, confirmation arrives

In recent months, there have been several rumors about the dark knight’s cinematic future and now we have finally confirmed it. Ben Affleck will no longer be Batman after The Flash and will finally say goodbye to the world of DC Comics.

This was declared by the well-known actor in a recent interview with the microphones of the Australian portal The Herald Sun, explaining how the additional shots for the Zack Snyder’s Justice League and its role in The Flash marked a sweet end to his experience as the character.

According to his words, moreover, in the cinecomic directed by Andy Muschietti fans will be able to witness his favorite scenes as Batman. An interpretation that made him finally enter into symbiosis with the dark knight.

Taking BatFleck’s place in the DC universe on the big screen will be re-entrant Michael Keaton, ready to don the costume 29 years after his last appearance in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns.

All this will be made possible by the Multiverse, already explored on TV with the crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths. The film with Ezra Miller will essentially serve to change the cards and shape the new course of the DC Universe in cinema.

The Batman played by Robert Pattinson, however, will be completely disconnected from the current continuity. To confirm this, director Matt Reeves took care of it, explaining how his intention was to create a totally unique iteration of the character.

We remind you that The Flash will hit theaters on November 4th. The cast also features Kiersey Clemons as Iris West (who also appeared in Zack Snyder’s Justice League), Maribel Verdú (Nora Allen), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Ian Loh (Barry as a young man), Saroise-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso.

