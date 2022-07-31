Ben Affleck will once again become Batman for the sequel to “Aquaman” – Diario El Ciudadano y la Región

American actor Ben Affleck will return as Batman in the sequel to Aquamanconfirmed the protagonist of the next installment of the DC cinematographic universe, Jason Momoa, through the publication of a photo of both on his Instagram account.

Affleck will join Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomalthough the relevance of the role that will play in the sequel starring Momoa is still unknown, specialized Hollywood sites reported.

“Bruce and Arthur reunited. I love and miss you, Ben. Big things are coming in Aquaman 2,” Momoa wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her alongside Affleck.

The actor and producer, winner of two Oscars, has already played Batman in “The Justice League” (2017), suicide squad and in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), in addition to Flash, to be released next year. However, his portrayal of the winged hero was not very well received, especially in the 2016 film.

The sequel to Aquaman will be released on March 17 in the United States, directed by James Wan with a nod by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and a cast made up of Momoa, Affleck, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren and Randall Park.

