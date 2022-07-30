Ben Affleck will return as Batman for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The sequel starring Jason Momoa will hit theaters in 2023 and it was the protagonist himself who published the news on his social networks.

“Reunited, Bruce and Arthur. I love you and miss you, Ben. Warner Bros. tours explored the sets well. We’ve been caught on set. Big things are coming for Aquaman. All my aloha”, that’s how Jason Momoa introduced Battfleck in his next DC Comics movie. Now, it’s official: Ben Affleck will return as Bruce Wayne.

No further details about his appearance have been released yet. As the actor had commented in 2019, he was going to hang up the Batman cape forever. But then it was confirmed that he would appear again as the Bat Man in The Flash, the next film directed by the Argentine Andy Muschietti and starring the mediatic Ezra Miller.

Then, the public could see him again in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, although this project contained recordings of the 2017 tape, which did not mean anything new in his career… until now, that he will step strong in the DCEU ( DC Extended Universe) again.

The big unknown is why Affleck’s Batman is included in the sequel to Aquaman. Although there are no official statements yet, it is believed that this universe of superheroes will have several Bruce Waynes in history after opening the door to travel through time and to different dimensions (since Michael Keaton will also return to The Flash and Robert Pattinson recently made it big with The Batman.)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the sequel to Aquaman, a film released in 2018. It will again feature James Wan as director and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will write the script. In addition to Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison and Amber Heard return. While the new additions are Pilou Asbæk and Indya Moore.

The film will hit theaters in March 2023. (NA)