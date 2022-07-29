Ben Affleck put on the suit again Batman in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”the sequel to the franchise starring Jason Momoawhose first film (2018) became one of the highest grossing in the DC Universe.

This was confirmed by the actors this week, sharing some behind-the-scenes postcards. “Bruce and Arthur reunited. I love and miss you, Ben. Great things are coming in Aquaman 2,” Momoa wrote, through her social networks.

The actor and producer, winner of two Oscars for “Good Will Hunting” (1997) and “Argo” (2012), played the vigilante bat and alter ego of Bruce Wayne in “Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016), a stake in “Suicide Squad” (2016), then in “The Justice League” (2017), “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021).

Ben Affleck will return as Batman in the sequel to “Aquaman” | Photo: Instagram @prideofgypsies



Although DC this year presented “The Batman”, the version of Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinsonand which featured a cast of figures made up of Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis Y Jeffrey Wright; Affleck is expected to once again play the role of the night watchman.

We talk about “The Flash”the film prepared by the Argentine director Andy Muschietti along with his sister, the producer Bárbara Muschietti, and that could reach the big screen next year.

Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa as Batman and Aquaman



Returning to “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, the tape once again has the direction of james wanwhile your script is handled by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Prepare your premiere for the March 17 next in the United States, with its all-star cast that make up Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren Y randall park.