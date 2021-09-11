Ben Affleck “woos” ex Jennifer Lopez asking her the question we all want to ask her!

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner and Ana de Armas. They are just some of the women that the actor Ben Affleck he loved throughout his life, but a fourth one is missing, namely the actress and singer Jennifer Lopez. The two were engaged between 2002 and 2004 and during this time they also worked together on the set of two films, Extreme love – Tough Love And Jersey Girl. The reason they broke up has never been fully revealed but, despite their love being over, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have remained on very good terms, as can be guessed from a very recent interview that the actor gave to the magazine. InStyle.

Ben Affleck and that “suspicious” question about Jennifer Lopez

Although she is now in her fifties, Jennifer Lopez still remains one of the most beautiful and fascinating women on the planet. If men are amazed by her stunning body, women would like to steal all her beauty secrets. Ben Affleck himself, during the interview with InStyle, he wondered how his ex manages to “keep” herself so young:

Where do you keep the fountain of youth? Because you look the same as you did in 2003 and it looks like I’m 40… at best!

Ben Affleck also said he learned a lot from her, especially with regards to work: