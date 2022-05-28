Ben Affleck would have a multimillion-dollar proposal from Warner Bros to play Batman again

Following the confirmation that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will appear as Batman in “The Flash”one of the new movies DC Comics, It has been speculated that not only the film directed by Andy Muschietti will have the return of Affleckbut Warner and HBO they think of several more projects where one of the last ‘Batman’ of the cinema

And now, information has surfaced indicating that Affleck they would have made him a juicy offer to put on the costume of the hero of Gotham city. As indicated: “Ben Affleck has been offered a staggering $30 million to return to the DCEU as Batman. In this way, he would lead an adaptation of Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Nevertheless, journalist KC Walsh denied this leak stating that: “This leak is totally untrue for one simple reason, there is no way the studio would pay 30 million for a movie, compared to The Rock. Dwayne Johnson is the highest paid actor in Hollywood and will earn around 20 million for Black Adam. So Therefore, this information is ridiculous”.

It should be remembered that “TheBatman”the most recent film of this hero in the cinema, was going to have as a brain with Ben Affleckwho brought the superhero to life in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, “Suicide Squad” (both 2016), and “Justice League” (2017), but finally decided to withdraw from the project.

The cast of this new film Batman is composed by Robert Pattinson (as Bruce Wayne/Batman) Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), Paul Dano (The Riddler), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone) and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth). The film had to be released March 2022 because the coronavirus pandemic forced it to be delayed.

About the reasons why Affleck decided to put aside the role of Batmanthe actor said a few months ago that: “I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was in 2015-16 and of course it created more marital problems.”said the actor, while promoting his latest film “The Way Back”.

in 2018 Affleck entered a detoxification clinic and later made public that he was already completely rehabilitated from his addiction to alcohol, but after the pressure of embodying Batman, Affleck He decided to put aside the character so as not to relapse.