Ben Affleck’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldtmostly known as Ben Affleck was born in Berkeley (USA on August 15, 1972). American screenwriter, producer, director and act. He started his career as a child actor with the great support of his mother. His first works were educational documentaries and shortly after he landed in several feature films directed by kevin smith What Mallrats (1995) Y Chasing Amy (1997).

Went with Good Will Hunting (1997) when he gained significant recognition in the film industry after starring and writing the screenplay. Among the different recognitions that she obtained, we highlight without a doubt the Oscar award to the best original screenplay

We compiled his top 10 movies ranked from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

Armageddon the shadow of power chasing amy the accountant Dogma The Town: City of Thieves argus Zack Snyder’s Justice League Loss The unstoppable Will Hunting

Armageddon

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Year: 1998

Director: Michael Bay

Duration: 2 hours and 31 minutes

IMDb Score: 6.7

Starring Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, Billy Bob Thornton, Will Patton, Michael Clarke Duncan, Owen Wilson, Peter Stormare, Steve Buscemi, William Fichtner Y Keith David. It had a budget of $140 million and managed to collect at the box office worldwide more than $553 million. The film recounts a group a group of oil platform drillers sent by the POT to a huge asteroid that poses a threat to the planet Earth. Ben Affleck assumed the role of AJ Frost a leader of the Independence drill team.

the shadow of power

Platform: Netflix, AppleTV, RautenTV and Google Play Store

Year 2009

Director: Kevin MacDonald

Duration: 2 hours and 8 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.1

Made by Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck, Rachel McAdams, Robin Wright, Jason Bateman, Jeff Daniels Y Helen Mirren. It had a budget of $60 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $87 million. It is a feature film based on the miniseries of the BBC in which he recounts the journalist’s coverage Cal McCaffrey (Interpreted by Russell Crowe) of the murder of the assistant of his friend and congressman Stephen Collins (Interpreted by Ben Affleck).

chasing amy

Platform: RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 1997

Director: Kevin Smith

Duration: 1 hour and 54 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Ben Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams, Jason Lee, Dwight Ewell, Jason Mewes Y kevin smith. The film is inspired by the personal experience of the filmmaker kevin smith with the female lead, actress Joey Lauren Adams. It had a budget of only $250,000 and managed to collect at the box office worldwide more than $12 million. In the recognition and awards section, he won 2 Independent Spirit Awards in the category of best screenplay Y best supporting actor (Jason Lee). Additionally, it was also nominated for Best Achievement and also received a nomination for best foreign independent film granted by the British Independent Film Awards.

the accountant

Platform: HBO Max, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, AppleTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2016

Director: Gavin O’Connor

Duration: 2016

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, JK Simmons Y Jon Bernthal. More of $154 million raised from a budget of $44 million. The story centers around the protagonist named Christian Wolff (Interpreted by Ben Affleck), an accountant who suffers from high-grade autism but who, thanks to this condition, performs better in the world of mathematics than in relating to people. And it is with this faculty that he makes a living as an accountant for criminal organizations through an office in a small town used as a cover.

Dogma

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Year: 1999

Director: Kevin Smith

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Linda Fiorentino, Jason Mewes, Chris Rock, Alan Rickman, Jason Lee, Salma Hayek, Kevin Smith, George Carlin Y alanis morissette. It had a budget of 10 million dollars and managed to collect at the box office more than $31 million. As curiosities of the feature film, did you know that the producer Disney, faced with the arrival of social criticism about the film you were about to produce, did you disassociate yourself from the image of the film? In fact, they say that he demanded the departure of his brand from the credits of the film.

The Town: City of Thieves

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2010

Director: Ben Affleck

Duration: 2 hours and 5 minutes

IMDb Score: 7.5

A cast made up of Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Blake Lively, Chris Cooper, Pete Postlethwaite, Slaine, Owen Burke, Titus Welliver, Dennis McLaughlin, Brian Scannell, Isaac Bordoy, Jack Neary, Edward O’Keefe Y Victor Garber. More of $154 million raised internationally from $37 million of budget. In the recognition section, we highlight the nominations received from Jeremy Renner as best supporting actor at the Oscars, Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

argus

Platform: Movistar+, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, AppleTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2012

Director: Ben Affleck

Duration: 2 hours

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Alan Arkin Y John Goodman. It had a budget of $44 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $232 million. The film is about the “canadian caper“, in which Mendez led the rescue of six American diplomats from Tehran (Iran). In the acknowledgments section, we highlight the 3 Oscars won in the categories of Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay Y best montage. Also 2 Golden Globes What best director (Ben Affleck) Y best film as well as 3 BAFTAs in best direction, best picture Y best montage.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Platform: HBO Max, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos, AppleTV, RakutenTV and Microsoft Store

Year: 2021

Director: Zack Snyder

Duration: 4 hours and 2 minutes

IMDb Score: 8.0

A cast made up of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen Y J K Simmons. It had a budget of $70 million. This is the fifth film and the tenth to be released in the Extended Universe of DC (DCEU). The film is based on the superhero team of the same name from DC Comics. She has been awarded the Oscar award a best moment on tv.

Loss

Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2014

Director: David Fincher

Duration: 2014

IMDb Score: 8.1

Starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, Carrie Coon Y Tyler Perry. It started with a budget of $61 million and raised more than $369 million all over the world. In the recognition and awards section, we highlight included a Golden Globe to best address and a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a Film Critics Award in the category of best adapted screenplay. The actress Rosamund Pike received nominations for a Oscar Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe Y a Screen Actors Guild Award to Best actress.

The unstoppable Will Hunting

Platform: HBO Max, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Year: 1997

Director: Gus Van Sant

Duration: 2 hours and 7 minutes

IMDb Score: 8.3

Made by Matt Damon and Robin Williams and a cast that was completed by Ben Affleck, Stellan Skarsgård Y minnie driver. It had a budget of 10 million dollars and grossed more than $225 million. Ben Affleck stars in a supporting role as chuckie sullivanan old and loyal friend of the protagonist Will Hunting interpreted by Matt Damon. If we also highlight this feature film, it is because of the Oscar award Y Golden Globe achieved in the category best original screenplay for Ben Affleck Y Matt Damon. Additionally, she was nominated in 7 more categories and the Oscar she won robin-williams What Best Supporting Actor. Lastly, the Special Award for his contribution granted by the National Board of Review for Matt Damon Y Ben Affleck.

It may interest you…

Diane Keaton’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

The 10 best Scarlett Johansson movies ordered from worst to best and where to watch online

Kate Winslet’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

Cary Grant’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

Top 10 Tom Cruise Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb

References: Justwatch