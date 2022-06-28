Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Crashes Lamborghini At Car Dealer

A children’s mischief could have cost the actor dearly Ben Affleckafter during a family outing with JLo and her son Samuel, the boy starred in a car crash.

The events happened last Sunday in Los Angeles, California; when the protagonist of “Daredevil” visited a luxury car dealership, however; Ben put the little boy in the driver’s seat to start familiarizing himself with the cars.

According to information shared by “TMZ”, until now it is not known if the car was on, but in an oversight the 10-year-old boy backed up, hitting a parked BMW truck.

i feel like these photos of ben affleck’s 10yo hitting a parked BMW with a lamborghini are the little treat we all needed today pic.twitter.com/7X6G29eemo — internet baby (@kirkpate) June 27, 2022

Father and son immediately ran to see the damage caused; Fortunately, for Affleck, nothing really serious happened, so he was able to negotiate with the employees of the place.

Ben Affleck: It’s okay son. JLo: This MF kid…. pic.twitter.com/TlZVHwUDQZ — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) June 28, 2022

Despite the incident, the couple did not leave the dealership, on the contrary, they were seen inspecting other models, yes, all the time hugging and taking care that Samuel only saw them from the outside.