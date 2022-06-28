Entertainment

Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Crashes Lamborghini At Car Dealer

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 1 minute read

A children’s mischief could have cost the actor dearly Ben Affleckafter during a family outing with JLo and her son Samuel, the boy starred in a car crash.

The events happened last Sunday in Los Angeles, California; when the protagonist of “Daredevil” visited a luxury car dealership, however; Ben put the little boy in the driver’s seat to start familiarizing himself with the cars.

According to information shared by “TMZ”, until now it is not known if the car was on, but in an oversight the 10-year-old boy backed up, hitting a parked BMW truck.

Father and son immediately ran to see the damage caused; Fortunately, for Affleck, nothing really serious happened, so he was able to negotiate with the employees of the place.

Despite the incident, the couple did not leave the dealership, on the contrary, they were seen inspecting other models, yes, all the time hugging and taking care that Samuel only saw them from the outside.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 38 1 minute read

Related Articles

The protagonists of El Diablo Viste a la Moda could be others

9 mins ago

Khloé Kardashian dresses up as “Barbie” for her birthday and again worries about her extreme thinness

16 mins ago

Record shows the funny voice of Margot Robbie in Barbie

19 mins ago

Daniella Navarro decides to attack Ivonne Montero

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button