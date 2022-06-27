Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son drives a Lamborghini and hits a BMW

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel Garner Affleck was involved in an incident after getting into the driver’s seat of a Lamborghini and then hit another car, according to reports TMZ.

According to the outlet, the actor and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, went with Samuel to 777 Exotics, a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles, California. They were all looking at various cars when Ben let his son climb into the driver’s seat of a yellow Lamborghini.

However, it is not known if Samuel or someone else had the engine running, but the boy started the luxury car in reverse and everything indicates that it was when he made contact with a white BMW.

According to the video shared by the medium, it seems that the Lamborghini’s passenger-side rear bumper made contact with the BMW’s front wheel.

Sam then got out of the Lambo and went to the back to inspect for damage. A representative for Ben Affleck told TMZ that there was no damage and everyone is fine.

On the other hand, an employee of 777 Exotics told the same outlet that there was no accident and that the cars were parked very close together, but the Lamborghini can be seen in the video going backwards. Although there was contact, there was little or no damage.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck strengthen their relationship

The commitment of JLo and the actor continues while both live with the other’s family, as was the case with the singer’s departure this Sunday with Ben and his son. In fact, The actress acknowledged Affleck’s fatherhood recently with a post on her Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, constant and selfless dad of all time. #HappyFather’sDay my love”, he wrote along with a video with a montage of several photos and video of both.