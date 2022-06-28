Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel crashes a Lamborghini at a dealership

The youngest son of actor Ben Affleck, Samuel Affleck has been involved in an incident at a dealership this weekend. The 10-year-old son of the interpreter got behind the wheel of a yellow Lamborghini SUV and ended up crashing the expensive sports car into another vehicle by accidentally reversing.

Ben Affleck and his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, along with 10-year-old Samuel Garner Affleck, were visiting a luxury car rental dealership in Los Angeles this weekend when the accident occurred.



Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas walk with the actor’s son, Samuel, in Venice, California GTRES

As reported The New York Post, the interpreter has let his son get into the driver’s seat of a yellow Lamborghini Suv. Samuel has reversed and the vehicle, which is rented for around 1,400 euros per day, has collided with a white BMW that was parked behind.

At that time, the actor’s son got out of the car to check the condition of the vehicles with his father who came to his aid and comforted him after the accident.

Just In: Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son crashed a rental Lamborghini after getting behind the wheel. -TMZ pic.twitter.com/MWn3fE97c0 —Joseph Bonner (@mrjosephbonner) June 27, 2022

According to the aforementioned American media, luckily there has been no damage. What’s more, a dealership employee explained that the cars are parked very close to each other so the Lamborghini has not been able to pick up much speed.





Also, this employee has assured The New York Post that the accident was just a small scare and that the dealership is not going to take legal action in this regard and that there are no resentments towards Samuel Affleck either.



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles GTRES

After the crash, the entire family has continued to look at the cars that were at the dealership. “They seemed happy and kept looking,” said the worker in the aforementioned medium. In addition, the dealer has assured that he would welcome Affleck, Lopez and his son Samuel with open arms. “We hope that they will come again”, they have wished from the concessionaire.

Lopez and Affleck resume a relationship that broke 20 years ago

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met in 2002, during the filming of the movie Gigli. At that time they started a relationship, but a few months later, just before getting engaged, they announced the decision to break up their relationship. However, this year and after several rumors of a possible return, the couple has given themselves a new opportunity after breaking up their respective relationships. Ben Affleck was dating the Spanish actress Ana de Armas and the singer broke up with Alex Rodríguez.





After the news that pointed to a possible relationship between the two after almost 20 years since they separated, the couple got engaged again at the beginning of April this year and made it official through an image of the singer on their profile. from Instagram. In the Instagram photo, the singer showed a spectacular diamond ring and in this way one of the most surprising commitments of recent months became official.