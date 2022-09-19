Ben Affleck’s 12-page wedding speech

Twenty years after their first relationship, Jennifer Lopez and the actor sealed their union this summer. During one of the ceremonies, the latter impressed the guests with a (very) long speech.

They first said “I do” to each other in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck later threw a lavish three-day party for friends and family at the American actor’s sprawling property in Georgia on August 20. Kevin Smith, director and longtime friend of the actor, was among the guests. During the talk show “The View” broadcast on Tuesday September 13, this one declared: “They wrote their vows, but he wrote a great speech which he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking.

“His own fan”

“He’s one of my favorite writers in the world,” says Kevin Smith. The director of Clerks (1994), which won the Public Prize at the Deauville festival, also kindly made fun of Ben Affleck. “One of my favorite things about him is that he’s his own fan, so he wrote a 12-page speech,” he joked.

Joking aside, Kevin Smith was full of praise for the wedding ceremony: “It was wonderful. Very inspiring,” he said. Before adding: “It was like the end of a real fairy tale. And Jennifer has great taste, the whole place was beautiful. (…) I was happy for them. They deserve it.” The director also joked, “Even a cold-hearted robot would come out of this ceremony thinking, ‘Oh my God, real love can happen!'”

“It is paradise. Same here. Here we are.”

Ben Affleck’s speech reportedly featured a line from the movie Live By Night (2017) that he realized: “This is heaven. Same here. Here we are.” In the edition of 1er September of the “On the JLo” newsletter published by Jennifer Lopez, the latter wrote: “Years ago, we had no idea that the road ahead of us would involve navigating so many labyrinths and would reserve so many surprises, blessings and delights. Everything culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier.”

The actor, revealed at 25 by Will Hunting (1998), and the star of Marry me (2022) first met in 2002, while filming the crime comedy together troubled loves (2003). The couple, nicknamed ‘Bennifer’ later got engaged, planned to get married, but postponed the wedding due to ‘excessive media attention’. He publicly announced their breakup in January 2004, before reconnecting two decades later, and sealing his union. This time for good.

