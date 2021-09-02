Ben Affleck’s Batman whizzes through the streets of Glasgow [FOTO]

Filming of The Flash they continue unabated. The new photos stolen from the set that appeared on the web in the last few hours give us a deeper look at both the costume and the Batmoto of Batman. But which Batman? Yes, because as has been well known for months now in the film there will be two versions of Batman, the recent one played by Ben Affleck and the “older” one of Michael Keaton.

According to the photos that come directly from the Glasgow set, the Batman in question should be that of Ben Affleck. Obviously this is a stunt double, but it was enough to drive the fans crazy.

Here’s the clearest shot we have of Batfleck on the set of #TheFlash! #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/BetFRpnvau – The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) July 26, 2021

The Batfleck Bat symbol ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sEuBdAed87 – AjepArt (@AjepArts) July 26, 2021

Mais um video do set com or Batfleck.pic.twitter.com/7SCeRnahD2 – Caverna do Morcego (@batcavebr) July 26, 2021

Written by Christina Hodson and directed by Andrés Muschietti, The Flash will tell how Barry Allen, aka The Flash, became the fastest man on Earth and the Central City vigilante. In the cast, in addition to the aforementioned Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton there will also be Ezra Miller (Barry Allen / Flash), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West, Barry’s historic romantic interest), Maribel Verdú (Nora Allen, Barry’s mother), Sasha Calle (Supergirl), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso and Ian Loh (Child Barry). The film is scheduled for release on November 4, 2022.