Ben Affleck’s Batman will be in Aquaman 2 with Jason Momoa

MADRID, 29 Jul. (CultureLeisure) –

New unexpected twist in the random DC Cinematic Universe articulated by Warner Bros. Although for months, even years, it was taken for granted that his appearance in The Flash as one of the variants of Bruce Wayne would be Ben Affleck’s goodbye to the role of Batman, Jason Momoa has surprised everyone by announcing the return of the actor who plays the dark knight in the sequel to Aquaman.

Through the publication of photos on his social networks he was like Momoa announced the unexpected return of Affleck as Batman in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, tape that will see the light in March of next year. “TOGETHER. Bruce and Arthur. I love you and I miss you Ben. Stuck on the set, all the great things they come in aquaman 2. All my aloha”, wrote the protagonist to accompany the publication of a couple of images accompanied by the brand new husband of Jennifer López who, by the way, He wears an elegant suit and sports the same hairstyle as Bruce Wayne.

“It’s not a fucking secret anymore, is it? That’s what happens, Warner Bros, when you walk off your set and meet our fans.”Momoa said with a laugh in the video posted on Instagram.

The return of Affleck’s Bruce Wayne is wholly surprising. After his signing aroused much controversy and fierce criticism from the most toxic fandomdebuted as a jaded, vengeful twilight version of the dark knight in Batman v. Superman of Zack Snyder being his character one of the most applauded aspects of the irregular film.

After doing a short cameo in Suicide SquadAffleck reprized the role in League of Justicewhere his character, along with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) are the engines to unite the group of superheroes against the alien threat of Steppenwolf, Darkseid’s lieutenant.

In fact, Affleck was chosen by Warner and DC to star, write and direct a solo Batman movie. A project whose script never finished convincing the directors of the study and that, damaged by the personal problems of Affleck and the failure of justice league — released theatrically with a Joss Whedon montage after Snyder left the project unfinished following the death of his daughter — was running out of steam. Affleck was first relegated to directing duties, whose place was taken by Matt Reevesthen it was removed from the script and finally also from the character, who was restarted with the face of Robert Pattinson in The Batman, released in March this year.





Before, Ben Affleck was Batman again in the Snyder Cut of Justice Leaguethe four-hour montage that was released on HBO Max and in which, after years of controversial campaign under the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movementthe director finally offered his vision of the gathering of DC superheroes.

A way, therefore, full of potholes and ups and downs that of Ben Affleck’s Batman that, in principle, he was going to say goodbye to the fans with his participation in the solo film of The Flash starring Ezra Miller. In fact, in January the interpreter himself described his return as Batman in The Flash as “a really nice ending to my experience with that character.” Directed by Andy Muschiettithat film will explore the Multiverse in DC and will feature multiple versions of the same characters.

In fact, Batman will be played by Affleck himself and also by another variant of the character played Michael Keaton, who reprises the role of the dark knight after starring in Batman in 1989 and its sequel, Batman Returns, in 1992, both directed by Tim Burton.

The Flash will hit theaters on November 4 and will also have Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry) Ron Livingstone (HenryAllen), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West), Michael Shannon (zod), Antje Traue (Faoura-Ul), Sasha Street (Supergirl) and Maribel Verdu (NoraAllen).