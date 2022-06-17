Ben Affleck’s brief romance with Ana de Armas before returning with Jennifer Lopez

Lto actress Anne of Arms is currently trending around the world for her new portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the movie ‘Blonde‘, from Netflix. This is a perfect moment to remind people of the small, but torrid romance that she had with fellow actor Ben Affleck. In a birthday post she posted to her official Instagram account, the actress seemed happy with Ben, but photos with him have since been deleted.

Later in the timeline, Affleck confess to hollywoodreporter that he was a raging alcoholic when he briefly dated the actress. This obviously happened right after all the messy divorce he had with the actress Jennifer Garner.

The movie coupledeep water‘ in New Orleans during 2019. There is exactly where they met and started dating from that moment. They starred in the erotic thriller based on the novel of the same name by the author Patricia Highsmith.

It tells the story of a married couple that begins to lose passion and decides to get involved in a series of extramarital affairs. But these games end up becoming something much more sinister than just games. The film is delayed due to the pandemic and awkwardly released in 2022, when Ben Affleck I went back out with Jennifer Lopez.

When was the first public appearance of Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck?

In 2020, actress Ana de Armas revealed that she took Affleck with his family in Cuba. She wanted him to know her roots and the couple appeared together for the first time at a Havana-based art museum. Ana took Ben to all the major hot spots in the country and they had a great time together.

But that romance didn’t last, it may have been doomed due to the addiction of Affleck back then. They both seem to be doing better with their respective lives now. Ana de Armas is succeeding as a leading lady and Ben has reconciled with the woman many consider to be the love of his life. A win-win for all.