Ben Affleck’s brother declares himself against the actor’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Not everyone is a fan of the loving return of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and the actor’s brother has already declared himself against their relationship. Casey Affleck calls romance superficial between his brother and the actress and assures that he is “allergic” to her.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a brief but very intense romance in 2002 and even came close to walking down the aisle. However, the couple separated before they said “I do” and continued with their lives.

Seventeen years later, the actors returned to give themselves a second chance at love after Jennifer Lopez announced she was single at the end of her commitment to Alex Rodriguez. Although “Bennifer” had initially separated due to media harassment, this time have been more open to the public eye.

Casey Affleck is not a fan of the return of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

According to a source close to the family, Casey Affleck has declared himself against the return of “Bennifer”. “It seems shallow. Ben and Jen are the center of attention in Los Angeles, which Casey finds frivolous.”

“He has moved away from the couple and is simply not interested in fame,” they continued. According to the source close to the family, Casey he is not at all interested in meeting with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.