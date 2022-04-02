Entertainment

Ben Affleck’s brother declares himself against the actor’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Not everyone is a fan of the loving return of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez and the actor’s brother has already declared himself against their relationship. Casey Affleck calls romance superficial between his brother and the actress and assures that he is “allergic” to her.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a brief but very intense romance in 2002 and even came close to walking down the aisle. However, the couple separated before they said “I do” and continued with their lives.

Seventeen years later, the actors returned to give themselves a second chance at love after Jennifer Lopez announced she was single at the end of her commitment to Alex Rodriguez. Although “Bennifer” had initially separated due to media harassment, this time have been more open to the public eye.

Casey Affleck is not a fan of the return of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

According to a source close to the family, Casey Affleck has declared himself against the return of “Bennifer”. “It seems shallow. Ben and Jen are the center of attention in Los Angeles, which Casey finds frivolous.”

“He has moved away from the couple and is simply not interested in fame,” they continued. According to the source close to the family, Casey he is not at all interested in meeting with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Source link

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Blanca Suárez, the inspiration for Marta Hazas and other ‘celebrities’ for her photocall looks

1 min ago

Chris Rock’s brother lashes out at Will Smith for the slap he gave at the Oscars | entertainment

10 mins ago

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles will star in an “intense sex scene” in their next movie

12 mins ago

Benicio del Toro attends sapphire weddings of Cuban filmmaker Libia Batista

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button