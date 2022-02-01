Ben Affleck’s canceled movie would have adapted Arkham video games

The Batman written and directed by Ben Affleck is back in vogue these days after some new statements by Matt Reeves, but perhaps not everyone knows that the project would have drawn inspiration from the famous and acclaimed ‘Arkham’ video game saga.

After signing up to play Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman, Ben Affleck also stepped forward to star and direct the stand-alone Gotham City superhero film, with a screenplay written by himself and produced by Zack Snyder. However, as you know, things at Warner Bros. would have turned out a little differently, albeit thanks to the director’s cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – and waiting for The Flash by Andy Muschietti, where he will play the character for the last time – fans keep clamoring for new information on the canceled Batman movie.

In Affleck’s script, the main antagonist was Slade Wilson / Deathstrokeplayed by Joe Manganiello, whose goal would have been to ruin the life of the Hooded Crusader by destroying his reputation and killing people close to him after learning his secret identity (as seen in the finale of Justice League by Snyder). The curious thing is that Deathstroke was also the villain of the Batman Arkham Origins videogameand in fact Affleck was inspired by that video game for a fight scene that would have seen Batman face Deathstroke in the style of ‘free-flow’ devised by Rocksteady (and already glimpsed in the famous ‘warehouse battle’ in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman).

Also, always taking inspiration from the video game series, the script of Ben Affleck’s film also provided that Batman visited Gotham’s famous asylum, where, according to director of photography Robert Richardson, the film would have explored “the dark side of Batman”. And with Matt Reeves who confessed to reading Ben Affleck’s scriptit will be interesting to find out if too The Batman he was influenced by Rocksteady video games.

The film with Robert Pattinson, we remember, will be released on March 3 in Italy.