Ben Affleck’s Daredevil may be back, according to a rumor

It is well established, when a Marvel film is expected in the coming months, rumors of different genres begin to emerge from all parts. Some are confirmed, some are not. No Way Home was delayed and the rumors circulated on the net months before helped to create that particular atmosphere that reigned in the room in mid-December.

In this work the boys of BigScreenLeaks on Twitter they prove to be a good match, bringing interesting news on the blue social network that we want to see confirmed or denied, depending on our tastes.

Here’s what popped up in their profile.

For obvious reasons, I was asked to keep this a secret but Marvel did indeed reach out to Affleck for a cameo as Daredevil. They sent out preliminary contracts to his team but i’m not sure if anything came of it. pic.twitter.com/fK9itKRNsm – BSL (@bigscreenleaks) January 12, 2022

For obvious reasons this had to remain a secret, but Marvel has undoubtedly got in touch with Ben Affleck for a cameo as Daredevil. They sent preliminary contracts to his team but I don’t know how the situation has turned out.

Afterwards BSL resumed the tweet and specified that they received the news between October and November and that, should it go through, it should appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Folly.

Ben Affleck and his past as Daredevil

Ben Affleck, before taking on the role of Gotham’s Dark Knight, began his superhero career with Marvel, playing the lawyer of Hell’s Kitchen. It was the distant 2003 and Daredevil appeared in the cinema at that time when the first film transpositions of superheroes were being worked on, but the idea of ​​creating a large shared universe had yet to have light.

While it wasn’t exactly a box office disaster, Dare devil he never managed to convince critics and after the release of the forgotten spin-off Elektra in 2005, Marvel gave up on future superhero projects. To this day, Rotten Tomatoes’ tomatometer barely reaches 44% for Ben Affleck’s first Marvel experience.

A little curiosity: Ben Affleck made a cameo as Daredevil for Elektra, but this was cut in the final edit.

We look forward to next spring to see what the multiverse has in store for us, which could potentially lead to new story arcs.

The plot of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the first season of Loki (2021) and WandaVision (2021), Doctor Strange, having used his magic to manipulate time and space with a forbidden spell, opened the doors to the Multiverse. To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange enlisted the help of Wong and Wanda Maximoff, but a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe, and this threat looks just like Doctor Strange.

The second chapter of Doctor Strange will be released in Italian cinemas on May 4th.

Would you like to see Ben Affleck in a Marvel movie again? Do you think it can give something to this universe?

