Ben Affleck’s Dating History: Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, and More!

Ben Affleck is no stranger to a high-profile romance — but not all of them ended happily ever after.

Over the years, the Justice League The actor has proven he can still be on good terms with an ex despite his breakup. In a February 2020 New York Times profile, he showed his support for the ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez after his snub at the 2020 Oscars for his work in scammers.

“She should have been nominated. She is the real thing. I keep in touch with her periodically and have a lot of respect for her,” he told the publication at the time. “How great is it that she had her biggest hit at 50? It’s f-king baller.

Fortunately, the Argo the producer’s sweet words did him good. In May 2021, We Weekly confirmed the pair are back together after splitting more than a decade earlier.

“The old flame is absolutely rekindled. They picked up where they left off in terms of their affection for each other,” a source shared at the time. In April 2022, Lopez confirmed the couple were officially engaged for the second time. Three months later, the couple married in Las Vegas.

But let’s rewind! The reindeer games The actor’s longest relationship began in 2004 with Jennifer Garnierwho he started dating after breaking off his engagement to the “I’m Real” singer and pursuing an on-and-off romance with Gwyneth Paltrow. The exes – who share daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel – were married from June 2005 until they announced their separation in June 2015.

Despite their separation, the 13 In progress 30 The actress has become someone Affleck can turn to in times of need, including during his recovery journey. “Jen has always been the person who can reach him,” said an insider We in 2017. “She keeps Ben in line as much as she can. »

In August 2019, a source said We exclusively that Affleck and Garner were doing “surprisingly well at co-parenting” their children together.

In addition to his romances with Garner, Lopez, and Paltrow, he’s also reportedly dated several other co-stars. Affleck has sparked dating speculation with Salma Hayek in 1999 and Jaime King in 2001, to name a few. But after his broken marriage to Garner, he says he’s holding on.

“I would love to have a deeply meaningful relationship,” Affleck said. hello americait is Diane Sawyer in February 2020. “And one I could be deeply attached to. »

We exclusively revealed in March 2020 that Affleck was dating his deep waters costar Ana DeArmas. “Ben is very supportive of Ana and tells her how amazing she is,” an insider said. We at the time “Ana’s friends constantly tell her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he’s so charming, cool and fun. They are so happy for her.

However, the duo called it quits in January 2021 — months before they found their way back to Lopez.

“Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around,” a source shared. Gigli costars in June 2021. “They are kindred spirits and always have been. »

Scroll down to see Affleck’s greatest loves and adventures over the years.