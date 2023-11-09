Ben Affleck’s ex-girlfriend, Hollywood actress Ana de Armas, is decked out in Louis Vuitton as she lands at Sydney Airport to shoot Ron Howard’s new film Eden with Jude Law, Sidney Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby Are.

By Kinta Walsh-Cotton for Daily Mail Australia









Ana de Armas looked stunning at Sydney Airport on Thursday after flying in from the US to shoot a new film.

Armed with three Louis Vuitton bags worth thousands, the 35-year-old Hollywood actor, who used to date Ben Affleck, seemed eager to start work on Ron Howard’s new clip Eden.

Looking the picture of high-class elegance, the blonde star wore a pair of light-wash straight-leg jeans with a black shirt and black blazer on top.

The gold buttons of her tailored jacket matched beautifully with her earrings, necklace and the two designer bags carried on her shoulder.

While Ana was walking through the airport, her entourage followed her with another Louis Vuitton suitcase worth $5,300.

Ana de Armas (pictured), 35, looked stunning at Sydney Airport on Thursday after flying in from the US to shoot a new film.

Her long brown hair hung down her back and over one shoulder as the actor showcased her natural beauty without any makeup.

Anna, who will star alongside Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby in her new film, was escorted outside where she was given two more suitcases.

The decision comes after a judge dismissed a proposed class action suit filed by two fans against studio Universal over actress Anna’s appearance, or lack thereof, in the 2019 film Yesterday.

Armed with three Louis Vuitton bags worth thousands, the Hollywood actor appeared eager to start work on Ron Howard’s new clip Eden.

Looking the picture of high-class elegance, the blonde star paired a pair of light-colored straight-legged jeans with a black shirt and black blazer on top.

In September, U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson ruled that plaintiffs Connor Woolfe and Peter Michael Rosza would not be allowed to proceed with the lawsuit, saying the lawsuit ‘does not have standing’ and the plaintiffs’ injuries are self-inflicted. ‘

Wolfe and Rosza claimed in a $5 million lawsuit filed last year that the studio fraudulently misled them by including Anna in previews of the film and later editing out her scenes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he accused Universal of violations of false advertising, unjust enrichment and unfair competition in his lawsuit.

The gold buttons of her tailored jacket matched beautifully with her earrings, necklace and the two designer bags she carried on her shoulder

While Ana was walking through the airport, her entourage followed her with another Louis Vuitton suitcase worth $5,300.

READ MORE: Ana de Armas puts on leggy display in cream mini-skirt and £500 Louis Vuitton shades as she enjoys the sun on a superyacht in Greece.

Wolfe and Rosza said they spent $3.99 on rental fees on Amazon Prime in January 2022 specifically to watch the scenes featuring de Armas, which were set to be more than three minutes long for the fantasy comedy directed by Danny Boyle. It was shown in the trailer for 15 seconds. ,

Wolfe said she later rented a director’s cut of the motion picture through Google Play in hopes of seeing de Armas’ scenes.

The judge said in legal documents that the plaintiffs did not rely on the claimed misrepresentations in furthering their decision to rent and watch the film.

In their legal complaint, Wolfe and Rosza pointed to the cast list, which included de Armas as a member of the film’s ensemble, which also starred Himesh Patel, Lily James, and Sofia Di Martino.

As the actor showcased her natural beauty without any makeup, long brown hair cascaded down her back and one shoulder.

Anna, who will star alongside Jude Law, Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Kirby in her new film, was immediately escorted outside where she was given two more suitcases.