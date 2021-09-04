Ben Affleck’s gift diamond jewelry

The Bennifers are back! The famous couple formed by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who drove everyone crazy in the nineties, is back stronger than ever and with an officialization via Instagram worthy of their popularity. In fact, on the occasion of JLo’s 52nd birthday, the pop star published a sequence of photos in which she can be seen sensually wrapped in a Valentino bikini, and hidden under a wide band Nick Foquet hat. The last photo finally sees portraits Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck intent on exchanging a sweet kiss, confirming their long-awaited return.

As Marion Fasel points out in an article by The Adventurine, there is another detail that cannot go unnoticed in this photographic sequence: the jewels worn by Jennifer Lopez. The pop star, in fact, sports a long chain with thick links studded with charms, including an iconic key. It is a creation signed by the British jewelry brand Foundrae, which Ben Affleck decided to give to JLo on his birthday as a seal of their love.

Founded in 2015 by Murat and Beth Bugdaycay, Foundrae is a sought after jewelry brand whose philosophy is mainly based on symbolism, recreated through their charms. In fact, through the personalized choice of accessories, the customer has the opportunity to tell their story and their message, through careful research and the composition of the golden charms. The choice is manifold: there are in fact several pendants representing the heart, soul, karma, passion, one’s own internal compass, and many others.

Which ones did Ben Affleck choose for Jennifer Lopez? From the photos posted on Instagram, it can be seen how the pop star wears the Foundrae pendant in the shape of a key, the Love Golden Key, an 18-karat gold and diamond charm engraved with a heraldic symbol representing the connection of true love, surrounded by two stars and a horseshoe. According to the description of the pendant found on Foundrae’s official website, the star represents the emblem of divine energy and guidance, and the horseshoe, on the other hand, is a symbol of protection and luck.

JLo also wears two 18-karat gold wide-link Foundrae necklaces, with a beautiful heart-shaped pendant hanging in the center, theOversized Heart Love Token, absolute protagonist of the composition. Again according to Foundrae’s description, the pendant “celebrates the seven classic types of love, as they were defined thousands of years ago: Eros-romantic love, Philia-friendship, Agape-universal love, Storge-love between parent and child, Ludus- playful love, Pragma-love based on duty and reason, and finally Philautia-love of self “. On the heart worn by Jennifer Ben Affleck he had you add one J in white gold and diamonds. Finally, the Foundrae chain worn by JLo is embellished with two other charms: the Protection Medallion in 18-karat gold depicting a scarab, and the Blossom Medallion also in 18-karat gold, depicting a blooming flower. A significant choice therefore for the actor, who, as often happens, expressed a message through a jewel for his beloved.

