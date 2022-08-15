Ben Affleck’s half century

Ben Affleck turns 50 today. An award-winning film artist as a director and screenwriter and beaten as an actor. And personally, he is a man who has touched heaven in love and who has fallen to hell because of alcohol. He is one of the Hollywood stars most persecuted by the paparazzi, something that is difficult for him to cope with.

Affleck reaches half a century of life in an excellent personal and professional moment. A month ago, on July 16, he married Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas, almost 20 years after breaking off their engagement. And he’s working on a movie about Michael Jordan’s historic signing to Nike, alongside his friend Matt Damon.

Criticized as an actor, his successes in the cinema have been achieved as a screenwriter and director

Because the relationship between the two actors is much longer than the one that Affleck has been able to have with López or Jennifer Garner, his previous wife. They are childhood friends and partners in the production company Pearl Street Films. But also in 1998 they became the youngest winners to win an Oscar for best original screenplay for The unstoppable Will Hunting , who also starred. Now, 25 years old, the two friends coincide again as producers, screenwriters and protagonists. And Affleck will also be a director.

In 2013, Ben won the Oscar for Best Picture as producer of argus . And he was the best director at the Golden Globes and the Baftas. As an actor, his career has been more questioned. He only has two nominations; to the Golden Globes, for hollywooland and the Baftas for argus . Instead, he has been nominated several times for the Razzie, considered the Anti-Oscar: in Armageddon , for the worst couple with Liv Tyler; in Pearl Harbor , worst actor and partner with Kate Backinsale; in Gigli Y Sweater Girl, worst actor and couple with Jennifer Lopez (he won both for Gigli ); also as worst actor of the decade; by batman v superman dawn Of Justice, He was nominated as an actor and won as a duo with Henry Cavill. Although before the latter he was awarded the best redemption for gone girl . But in his filmography, in addition to those mentioned, there are also remembered titles such as city ​​of thieves . In both he is director and protagonist.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, in a file image MARILLA SICILIA / ZUMA PRESS / C

Ben Affleck is one of those actors whose most stable sentimental partners he has met on the set of filming. With Gwyneth Paltrow he fell in love rolling shakespeare in love . They dated -with some interruption- from 1997 to 1999. In 2002 she fell in love with her partner in Gigli , actress and singer Jennifer Lopez. They got engaged and announced a wedding for September 2003, but Affleck cut off shortly before because he could not bear the media pressure to which the couple, nicknamed Bennifer, was subjected throughout the romance.

In Pearl Harbor He coincided with actress Jennifer Garner whom he married in June 2005. The marriage has had three children: Violet (16), Seraphina (13) and Samuel (10). Shortly before their tenth wedding anniversary, they announced their separation, although they continued to live under the same roof for several more years.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck when they won the Oscar for ‘Good Will Hunting’ Getty Images

In 2017 Ben Affleck dated Lindsay Shookus, producer of Saturday night Live , where he attended as a guest. In 2019 rolling deep water , met Ana de Armas, and they began to live together, coinciding with the confinement due to the pandemic. But they broke up because the Hispanic-Cuban actress did not want to settle permanently in Los Angeles. And in April of last year, Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met again and until now…

Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt was born in the Californian town of Berkeley, but at the age of three he moved with his parents and his younger brother, the Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck, to a town in Massachusetts. From a very young age he dreamed of being an actor, and had the support of his mother, who had divorced his alcoholic father. This addiction has also dragged Ben since he was a teenager, which has worsened in complicated periods of his personal life, such as breakups.

Ben Affleck with Jennifer Garner and their three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck in Los Angeles. GTRES

He also fights against depression, anxiety and gambling. Affleck denies the latter. The truth is that he has won a lot of money in different poker tournaments around the world. But since 2014 he has been banned for counting cards in blackjack, in some casinos in Las Vegas, the city in which he has started a new stage with Jennifer López, coinciding with his 50th birthday.





