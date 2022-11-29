Ben Affleck’s mother injured at the wedding scene of Jennifer Lopez and her son

Ben Affleck’s mother is said to have been injured this Friday on the estate where the wedding party of Jennifer Lopez and her son is to be held, various American media report

• Read also: IN PHOTOS | Now married to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck is selling his mansion

• Read also: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in Las Vegas

• Read also: 6 Times Jennifer Lopez Was Engaged

An ambulance was seen by several witnesses leaving the residence that the American actor owns in the state of Georgia. Initially, media had reported that it was a child who had been transported to the hospital, but finally indicated that it was rather Christine Anne Boldt who had been injured.

According to the Daily Mail, the actor and director’s mother fell off a dock and cut her leg.

The star couple is in Georgia to celebrate their wedding after being united for the first time on July 16 in a chapel in Las Vegas.

A honeymoon in Europe followed while the couple were seen in Paris.

Ben Affleck had three children (Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10) with actress Jennifer Garner.





WENN.com

Jennifer Lopez had twins (Emme and Max, 14) with singer Marc Anthony.



