Ben Affleck’s parable is only missing a Springsteen song



Not so much to those of Stephen King's "It" which in the end are all winners apart from the librarian who stays in Derry all his life, but to those stories of very famous people (I'm not talking about Meteors eh) that a some point it is no longer so famous and some photos begin to be seen where they are also very ugly as evidence of the decay, of the misfortune, of what we are always waiting for, that is the descent from Olympus of the stars.

A relative descent because under the sky of an Italian summer it is a wonderful coincidence that the film that consecrated the rebirth of Ben Affleck, Oscar-winning screenwriter, Oscar-winning director, mid-ranking actor (we talked about it in this piece on Rosamund Pike ), handsome first, then devastated, is called “Return to win” (available in streaming on Chili, Now and Sky on demand) and that his happy return parable ends on J.Lo’s yacht to experience a summer of extra adventure.

A few years ago, the photos of “Sad Affleck” went around the world, who after divorcing Jennifer Gardner, went too far with drinking, relapsed into depression, got fat, and the tabloids (but also the serious newspapers) took him around calling him “Dad Bod Batman”.

Affleck himself retraced his story in a long interview with the New York Times which is in fact the story of Brad Pitt, Robert Downey Junior, and we, after mocking them, can’t wait to rejoice in their rehabilitation.

“Return to Win” is a classic coach movie, the protagonist is an alcoholic who has lost everything, job, home, family, but he had been a basketball star and the priest asks him to return to coach the school team (and at the same time to take the kids off the street, etc., etc.): it is a conventional film, but compared to the classic coach movie it is much darker, shot in closed, dark rooms, in tiny offices, all places where Affleck struggles to move, and to be the perfect loser he only needs a Springsteen song that says something like “it’s a town full of losers and I’m pulling out there to win”. The actor looks huge, bulky, and hasn’t been that convincing in years, and he certainly hasn’t been in the skintight suits of that bitter, depressed Batman with suicidal instincts.

I don’t remember where I heard that line “Do you want redemption? Go to church ”, which is exactly what Affleck did: a film where he asks for forgiveness, from God and from men.