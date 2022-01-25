Ben Affleck’s plaid shirt is the piece you need now

There are garments capable of giving an instant gritty upgrade to any outfit. Undoubtedly among these is the shirt chess, cornerstone of the winter wardrobe, which by extension is carried until late spring. Among the followers of this product category it is included Ben Affleck, American actor and director who a few weeks ago was seen on the streets of Los Angeles while walking proudly wearing a check blouse. A look worthy of the best self-respecting casual stars and stripes style, above all because it is combined with the reassuring jeans + sneakers combo that never tires. A shirt like this, with tartan motifs, patch pockets and a straight cut, conquers acclaim and generations across the board. Perfect for playing with layeringworn on the skin, with a T-shirt underneath or instead of cardigans and blazers like overshirt. In cotton, flannel, velvet, available in different weights and colors. The colors to choose from range from the classics of Scottish prints such as red and green, embracing burnt shades such as brown and beige, then passing through the ecumenical gray and black, without forgetting more contrasting panels. flamboyant, with the addition of inserts and patches in leather and denim. To be worn not only in the mountains and in your free time, but also in the city as an impromptu under-jacket in less formal contexts. One more reason to buy and collect it in a serial way? In the winter proposals on sale during this period there is only the embarrassment of choice. Here is a roundup of models that you just can’t resist.

