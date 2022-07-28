Ben Affleck’s strong bond with Jennifer Lopez’s children

Since the marriage of their mother and the actor, celebrated on July 16, Emme and Maximilian Muniz have a new stepfather, with whom they would maintain a real bond.

Since their wedding day, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been at the head of a large blended family. On one side there is Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel Affleck, 10, born of the director’s past union with Jennifer Garner. On the other, there are Emme and Maximilian Muniz, 14, from the marriage of the interpreter from Ain’t Your Mama with Mark Anthony. A blended family for which everything would happen for the best, especially on the side of the 53-year-old singer who would live in a “dream situation”.

Indeed, an anonymous source told HollywoodLife , Wednesday, July 27, that Ben Affleck and his wife’s twins had a “very strong and genuine bond”. “The fact that his children (those of Ben Affleck, Editor’s note) were all welcoming to Max and Emme helped as well, as they all quickly became friends,” the witness continued.

A separate source provided more details on the nature of the relationship between Max, the son of Jennifer Lopez, and the actor: “She is aware that no one can ever replace Max’s father, but she sees the way Ben welcomed her children as if they were her own, and that’s one of the things she loves the most about him,” she said. Before bidding: “Ben has developed an exceptional bond with Max and it is important for JLo that the latter has a male figure in his life, because it gives him a feeling of security.”

A family honeymoon

To celebrate their union, the couple decided to take a trip to Paris with their respective children (with the exception of Samuel Affleck). “Ben and Jennifer both love having their kids with them. It may not be conventional to take them on their honeymoon but it makes perfect sense,” the unnamed first source said. Before concluding: “They are both so busy that as soon as they have free time, they really want to spend it with their children. And this marriage is not only about them personally, they have also united their families, so why not celebrate it by forming one big happy family?