Ben Affleck’s super gift for Valentine’s Day



Jennifer Lopez, vertiginous slit and nude effect sandals

Bouquets of flowers, boxes of chocolates… Valentine’s Day is the time when we often receive classic and somewhat discounted gifts – even if made with the heart. Not so for Jennifer Lopez: the beautiful singer and actress has already been able to be moved thanks to super romantic surprise of her Ben Affleck. Well yes, a thought with many meanings that “melted her heart”, created by him with her hands (and a lot of feeling).

Jennifer Lopez: Ben Affleck’s gift upfront

A few days early, but intense and exciting as few: the Valentine’s Day gift from Ben Affleck to his beloved Jennifer Lopez for Valentine’s Day is a real declaration that speaks of destiny and eternity. Ben has in fact created a re-edited version of the song’s video On My Way by JLo, from the movie Marry Meinserting videos and photographs that trace theirs long and troubled history of the coupletracing a path that has led them from the beginning up to this moment in which they are a solid couple, very much in love, very envied.

About four minutes of video in which the happiest moments of Affleck and Jennifer togetherin the first period between 2002 and 2004 in which they loved each other madly, a few frames in black and white of him as a young actor with his friend Matt Damon, her and him kissing, both present at the Oscars ceremony in those years , both engaged in the video of the historic single Jenny from the block 2002. In short, a concentration of nostalgia, a parade of happy moments that have studded a love that is sometimes tormented, but always intense and lived to the fullest. There is also the mind-boggling ring (a whopping 6.10 carats of pink solitaire) that Affleck gave Jennifer in 2003 with a promise, then the painful end of 2004.

After so many years away – friends yes, but each on their own path, with their companions and life experiences – fate still wanted them together. After the breakup Ben Affleck was with Jennifer Garner for years with whom he had three children, Jennifer Lopez embarked on several stories and had two children by Marc Anthony. Yet, against all odds, here they are: in love more than ever.

Jennifer Lopez: the excitement of Ben’s gift

Not even the coldest of hearts of ice could have resisted such a gift, such an intense, thoughtful and designed declaration of love. Jennifer Lopez shared in her newsletter about her how she felt about receiving Ben’s video: “Watch it made me think about the path of true loveits unexpected turns and changes of course, but also the fact that when it is true love, it can last forever. It really took me to my heart“. How could it be otherwise? The emotion was such that JLo decided to share the video, which he normally wouldn’t do because it was special and very personal, but this gift deserved to be appreciated by everyone.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the plans for Valentine’s Day

If we now know what surprise Affleck was preparing for Valentine’s Day, we wonder what Jennifer Lopez has in mind to reciprocate: in recent days she had anticipated their presence at the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and had announced a romantic surprise for the boyfriend. Details he hasn’t revealed, but we can’t wait to find out about her romantic plans. We bet that the idea of ​​him will not be outdone.