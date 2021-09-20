Ben Affleck’s The Batman: Deathstroke’s role revealed

As is already known, before passing the project for the new one into the hands of Matt Reeves The Batman it had started from Ben Affleck, who in addition to returning as the Dark Knight after Batman V Superman would direct and write the film with Geoff Johns. Affleck then stepped aside regarding direction and writing to focus on playing the protagonist. Later, probably due to differences of vision with Warner Bros., who had in the meantime radically changed his perspective on cinecomic, he decided to leave the part completely.

In its first draft, The Batman’s main antagonist was supposed to be Deathstroke, which we had already seen briefly interpreted by Joe Manganiello in the post credits scene of Justice League, and which we then revised in Zack Snyder’s Justice League also in the final post in the so-called sequence Knightmare.

A few days ago Manganiello had revealed that for the action scenes of his version of the film, Ben Affleck would have taken inspiration from the video game Batman: Arkham Origins. More recently, however, he revealed what Deathstroke’s role was to be in the story of the film, and how personal his conflict with the Dark Knight was.

During an episode of the ComicBook Nation podcast, the actor revealed:

“As you may have noticed, in the Justice League post credits scene, Slade is summoned by Luthor, who offers him some respite and information. He knows that Slade has lost his son and that he blames Batman for it. Batman played a part in his death. And Luthor summons him to his yacht and gives him the key information that Batman’s secret identity is Bruce Wayne.

So Deathstroke would be unleashing this unstoppable force on Gotham City and Bruce Wayne, and the Batman movie would be a bit like David Fincher’s The Game movie were real. Slade would systematically dismantle Bruce’s life and start murdering all the people he cares about, destroying his finances as well and basically cornering him. “

Obviously we won’t be able to see any of this, as Warner Bros. has decided to entrust the film entirely to Matt Reeves, who chose to go in another direction.

The new The Batman starring Robert Pattinson is expected to come out on March 4, 2022.