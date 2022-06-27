Ben Affleck’s youngest son took advantage of his father’s carelessness and ended up crashing a Lamborghini

A curious fact starring his 10-year-old son put American actor Ben Affleck in trouble this weekend, while he was looking at exotic cars at a luxury dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada, after causing a crash that, fortunately, did not leave people affected.

According to the portal specializing in celebrity news TMZ, This event happened at 777 Exotics – Luxury Car Rental, where Ben was accompanied by his youngest son, Samuel Garner Affleck, and his new wife, Jennifer López, in search of a car to rent during their stay in the city that never sleeps.

Apparently, Samuel Garner Affleck, youngest son of the artist -famous for playing characters like Batman-took advantage of his father’s oversight to jump into the driver’s seat and while playing with the car’s buttons and levers, he activated reverse while the engine was running, which is why he moved backwards.

The car that Ben Affleck’s son was in, a yellow Lamborghini, collided with a white BMW van, as seen in the images published by this portal. Although he managed to be stopped before he got older.

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Photo: TMZ

In a video of TMZ you can see it appears that the luxury vehicle’s passenger side rear bumper made contact with the BMW’s front wheel and possibly the fender. After what happened, Sam quickly jumped in the back to see what had happened.

According to this publication, a representative for Ben Affleck said that there was no damage and that fortunately everyone was fine. However, an employee of 777 Exotics assured that there was no contact and that both cars were simply parked very close to each other.

However, this latest version does not explain why Samuel, his father and Jennifer López inspected the two cars to check if something serious had happened or not. In the images, Ben and his wife are seen worried about what happened and talking to employees of this luxury car rental place.

Jennifer Lopez dedicated a heartfelt message to Ben Affleck

Jennifer López, actress and singer, took advantage of Father’s Day to congratulate to his partner, actor Ben Affleck, through his social networks, especially Instagram.

In the images shared by JLo, celebrities are seen sharing family moments, but the interpreter of argus You can see his paternal side, not only with the three children he has with Jennifer Garner, but also with the twins that López has with singer Marc Anthony.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, constant and selfless dad of all”, Jennifer López told her more than 215 million followers on the social network.

The post It already has almost three million ‘I like it’, and about 25 thousand comments from Internet users congratulating the actor and the love relationship that was reborn, after 20 years of their first relationship.

Similarly, the singer Let’s Get Loud He also did the same with his father, David López, and thanked him for accompanying her in the most difficult moments of her career. In addition, she recalled an emotional phrase that her father left her as a life lesson: “There is a person in the world who wants nothing from you, he just wants to love you and be there for you. You have that. It’s me,” the actress and producer also recalled.