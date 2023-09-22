Ben Armstrong and the influencer problem

Ben Armstrong is an interesting character in the blockchain economy because I think, like most people, he got involved in Bitcoin because it was an interesting tool for internet businesses, but he allowed himself to get trapped in the underbelly of the ‘crypto’ economy. . He soon became an influential figure in the field.

According to Armstrong, he purchased his first Bitcoins from Charlie Shrem’s BitInstant and lost them at Mt. Gox while using Bitcoins as a way to sell event tickets on Craigslist. Realizing that there wasn’t a lot of good educational content out there about Bitcoin, he started creating content under the brand “BitBoy”, which started as Ben’s nickname but eventually grew into a ‘crypto’ media fiefdom of some significance. Developed as. few years.

In 2018, the brand went mainstream, and Armstrong became a voice for a subset of crypto culture as a whole.

Even though Armstrong was initially motivated by genuine curiosity, I believe he faced a common challenge shared by content creators in the field: a lack of enough events. To maintain audience engagement, producers often resort to filler content, drama, and marketing pumps. That represents just one aspect of a much broader issue concerning content creators and influencers within the sector.

influencer

Logan Paul, Casey Neistat, and Mr. Beast are examples of influencers in the social media game; Earning their living from a mix of streaming ads, product endorsements, and other commercialization of their influence. They are quite annoying with their publicity stunts and manipulation tactics, but in the ‘crypto’ sphere, influencers are held to much lower standards due to the global nature of the industry.

Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and other celebrities have been sued for their involvement in shameless crypto scams, and several celebrities like Shaq, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen and Larry David have been sued for their involvement in promoting FTX in particular. A lawsuit has been filed for participation. They also deserve criticism, but I think it’s relatively clear that they were unaware of the exchange’s problems.

Meanwhile, financial YouTubers like Erica Kullberg, Graham Stephan, and Tom Nash along with Ben Armstrong also faced lawsuits for supporting FTX. This culminated in a ridiculous episode where Ben camped outside the Sam Bankman-Fried residence and used a bullhorn to express his complaints regarding the collapse.

Let’s not even touch on Lana Rhodes’ NFT scams, Souljaboy’s “SaferMars” token pump and dump and some other nonsense in this area.

crypto native scammers

Going back to the original point, influencers like Ben Armstrong, Lark Davis, Ivan “On Tech” Liljeqvist, and Leia Heilpern have made their names and fortunes in crypto influencer games, selling books, ad-sponsored reviews, and speaking for big money.

In late 2022, a Twitter account named “ZachXBT” began posting some details about what is going on behind the crypto influencer’s scenes by pretending to be a new project looking for publicity from the BitBoy Crypto channel.

Bitbuy sent pricing and details.

In classic crypto casino games, if a low-cap coin or token can be promoted properly, it is not uncommon to see massive profits. But as people grew tired of the pump-and-dump, ICOs and the general “presale” economy took its place. In this world, all that mattered was marketing and messaging, and this was where Armstrong shined.

Armstrong would advocate for presale items or brand new launched tokens while being paid for promotion, which would help drive up the price while the founders would dump.

4/ Also worked with BitBoy in fall 2020 $DISTX I titled the video “My Most Trustworthy Coin” Later he also changed the title of the video. The video also had zero publicity disclosure and project exit scam. The video is still up but don’t worry, it has been safely archived by me. pic.twitter.com/ztol2aOSuQ – ZachXBT (@zachxbt) 3 January 2022

This was no side-show of the BitBoy brand. This was the entire purpose of the brand!

Here’s a whole series of Armstrong missteps documented by ZachXBT where, one after another, Armstrong does videos, tweets, and general promotion of a project until it’s pumped up, then it’s over, and then He usually deletes the content in the hope that the next one will go unnoticed. Endorsement.

3/Worked with BitBoy in Fall 2020 $MYX And there were even warnings by community members. Bitboy has since removed the video. https://t.co/tGbyyjFiZ7 pic.twitter.com/NEs32Ygoeq – ZachXBT (@zachxbt) 3 January 2022

slowly, then suddenly

Suddenly Ben was out. BitBoy Crypto has fired him, and they are rebranding without him. The brand that became synonymous with Armstrong would have to move away from people’s association with the brand and the man. Citing drug use and other wrongdoings, Ben was not cleared for chronic pump and dumping, front-running retail investors or fraud. Apparently it had to do with his personal behavior which was obviously affecting his work relationships or performance.

This is Ben. TJ Shade and Justin Williams attempted a coup at my company. Just confirming what’s going on around. This is true. There has been a rebellion in BitBoy Crypto and Hit Network. But this won’t work. they have no leverage As long as they don’t clone me, I have nothing to worry about – $BEN (@joinBENCoin) 27 August 2023

It seems like Ben is working on rebranding himself, and wants to continue with his plan, so I hope this continues until all this gets him into more trouble .

Lesson,

In the blockchain economy, there is little incentive to create real value. There are great incentives to lie, cheat, and steal. At some point, it will all either come to a peak and be destroyed, or it will have to be created into something that cannot be created in any other way. Five years ago, I would have predicted that Bitcoin would have been much more disruptive by now, and I would have assumed that the crypto market would have been mostly destroyed, but it has persisted, so we are either very patient or very paranoid.

But this is a great tragedy! Bitcoin was invented to reduce friction in global commerce and increase the integrity of data. In short, it was designed to bring us together to do honest and transparent business. As long as influencers dupe retail into thinking it’s all about pumping out blockchain assets, the industry will continue to seek solutions to the problem of too many goods and consequences in transit.

Bitcoin doesn’t need influencers. It requires focused, hard-working entrepreneurship.

Let’s quiet the noise and create something of value!

