Ben: “Everyone’s crazy about Jennifer Lopez”

A declaration of love that is worth more than a thousand kisses exhibited or paparazzi Ben Affleck could not make it to his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez: «I am amazed by the effect Jennifer has on the world. At best, as an artist, I can make films that move people. Jennifer, on the other hand, has inspired a huge number of people and pushed them to feel at ease and find their place in this country ».

Ben Affleck bewitched by J.Lo

The American actor talks about his better half, for the first time since they got back together, almost 20 years after their first relationship. In an interview with Adweek magazine, Ben Affleck added: “It’s an effect that few people throughout history have had. Something that I will never know and that I can only observe and admire with respect. I have seen firsthand women of color approach Jennifer and tell her how important her example was as a strong and successful woman, ready to claim her place in the world. ”Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started dating again in April last, shortly after J. Lo’s separation from boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The couple had previously been engaged from 2002 to 2004. Now they appear more united than ever, together with their respective daughters, and show themselves happy and in love on the red carpet, but also in their daily outings, from Venice to New York. Jennifer, the new champion of women, therefore, even if a doubt occurs to us. Too much love, Ben and too much cinema, sometimes take a little distance from reality.

