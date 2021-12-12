Ben Foster joins Will Smith in Antoine Fuqua’s thriller

“Emancipation,” with a budget of $ 120 million, is likely to debut on Apple TV + next year.

Emancipation: Ben Foster, the new arrival in the cast

Ben Foster will act alongside Will Smith in the thrilling action thriller by Antoine Fuqua “Emancipation”. Although Foster hasn’t been seen on the big screen since the 2018 independent films “Leave No Trace” and “Galveston”, he has been busy shooting several projects including the boxing drama of Barry Levinson “The Survivor”, the basketball movie by Adam Sandler “Hustle” and “Violence of Action,” which reunites Foster with his Hell or High Water co-star Chris Pine.

Emancipation in addition to Smith and Foster will also see Charmaine Bingwa (The Good Fight), Gilbert Owuor (Mute) e Mustafa Shakir (Luke Cage).

Plot and roles of the main actors

The film, which cost Apple about $ 120 million, tells the heartbreaking but ultimately triumphant true story of Peter (Smith), a slave man who escaped from a Louisiana plantation following a brutal flogging by a man. of his overseers. As he traveled north to join the Union army, Peter was forced to rely on his wits, his unwavering faith and his deep love for his family as he escaped the hunters, their ferocious hounds and the treacherous swamps of the Louisiana en route to freedom.

When Peter finally shows the army doctors his mutilated back during a medical examination, they took pictures of his scars. One of these became known as “The Scourged Back” and was published around the world, effectively going “viral” way back in 1863. The photo has been cited as evidence of the cruelty of slavery in America and solidified the abolitionist cause. This has prompted many free blacks to join the Union army to fight racists in the south.

Ben Foster will play Fassel, a man who stubbornly pursues any enslaved person who tries to flee to freedom, including Peter. Bingwa has been cast as Peter’s beloved wife, Dodienne, while Owuor will play a slave named Gordon who works in the same field as Peter. Finally, Shakir will play Cailloux, a free black who serves in the Union Army.

Production slowed by the pandemic

William N. Collage wrote the screenplay for “Emancipation”. The film has a tone close to “Apocalypto”, “The Revenant” and “Twelve Years a Slave”, as it is not so much a traditional slavery drama as an action-packed survival tale.

Smith is producing with his Westbrook Studios partners James Lassiter and Jon Mone, as well as McFarland Entertainment’s Joey McFarland, Escape Artists Todd Black and Apple Studios. Fuqua will executive produce with his Fuqua Films alongside Cliff Roberts. Production began two weeks ago but was temporarily suspended following a positive COVID-19 test. Closing shouldn’t take long.

Francesca Reale

04/08/2021