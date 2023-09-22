Ben Mendelsohn speaks about Talos being killed in the MCU

secret attack Star Ben Mendelsohn has reflected on his time as Talos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his character was killed off in the Disney+ miniseries, insisting he will “miss” his longtime role.





while featuring Marvel Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion, Mendelsohn opened up about his MCU experience, admitting that he’ll miss it and the viewers who came here, and also revealed his enjoyment of working with Samuel L. Jackson. Mendelssohn said, “I will miss it very much; I will miss it very much.” “I’m going to miss the people that a lot of audiences don’t see, who create real experiences and what it means to do these things — the people I work with every day. And I’m going to miss Sam. I will miss being on set.”

RELATED: Despite Talos’ Death, Ben Mendelsohn May Stay in the MCU

Talos was a longtime ally of Jackson’s Nick Fury and former leader of the Skrulls, first appearing in 2019. captain marvel, Mendelssohn reprized his role Spider-Man: No Way Home before acting secret attackThe first Phase Five series of the MCU chronicles the titular comic crossover event centered around the invasion of Earth by a radical Skrull group. during secret attackTalos was killed by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), his daughter Giyah (Emilia Clarke) ultimately took revenge on the brutal Skrull sect leader during their battle in the “Home” finale.

As a result of Talos’ assassination, the character will not appear in captain marvel sequel, Miraclewhich are the events of secret attack Helped to install. secret attack Helmer Ali Selim said he was unsure whether Talos would return in some capacity within the MCU or whether Mendelsohn would return, but he teased the possibility of revisiting the character’s past. Talos was one of several Fury allies killed during Secret Invasion, as Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) was also seemingly killed by Grevik during the premiere episode.

RELATED: Secret Invasion Reveals Why Nick Fury and Talos Need Each Other





Secret Invasion received mixed reviews

secret attack Failing to win over the public during its six-episode run, the show became the lowest-rated Disney+ MCU series ever by critics with a 58% Rotten Tomatoes score. The series received criticism for the murder of Talos and Maria, as well as the surprise reveal of James “Rhodey” Rhodes as a Skrull and the use of artificial intelligence during the opening credits, among other issues.

It is unknown whether or not secret attack, which is executive produced by Jackson, will get a season 2, with Selim expressing uncertainty about it. Season 1 was quite expensive to produce, with the show’s budget being $212 million.

all episodes of secret attack Available for streaming via Disney+.

Source: Marvel Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion Via Comicbook.com