Ben Schwartz joins the cast of Renfield, the horror film Universal • Universal Movies

Universal Pictures And Blumhouse Productions they brought on board the project Renfield the actor Ben Schwartz, famous voice of Sonic in the 2020 film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the source of this casting update, the actor in the film directed by Chris McKay should give face to an unspecified “mafia”. The engagement of Ben Schwartz comes two weeks after that of Awkwafina, for a casting that is starting to take shape over the weeks. In this regard, we recall that Nicolas Cage will give face to Count Dracula, while Nicholas Hoult to the protagonist of the film.

RENFIELD

PRODUCTION: The film will be directed, as anticipated, by Chris McKay, while the screenplay has long been written by Ryan Ridley. The plot of the film is currently kept under lock and key, what is known is the setting, i.e. the modern era. The original script of the film was signed by Robert Kirkman, also here in the production booth with Skybound Entertainment along with David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. CAST: Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz.

In the novel by Bram Stoker the infamous Count Dracula enslaves a man who has fallen from grace and locked up in an asylum. Renfield, this is his name, with the hope of obtaining eternal life from Dracula puts himself at the complete disposal of the monster, ending up, among other things, by eating insects and small animals, believing that he can consume their life force.