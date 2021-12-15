News

Ben Schwartz joins the cast of Renfield, the horror film Universal • Universal Movies

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

Universal Pictures And Blumhouse Productions they brought on board the project Renfield the actor Ben Schwartz, famous voice of Sonic in the 2020 film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the source of this casting update, the actor in the film directed by Chris McKay should give face to an unspecified “mafia”. The engagement of Ben Schwartz comes two weeks after that of Awkwafina, for a casting that is starting to take shape over the weeks. In this regard, we recall that Nicolas Cage will give face to Count Dracula, while Nicholas Hoult to the protagonist of the film.

RENFIELD

PRODUCTION: The film will be directed, as anticipated, by Chris McKay, while the screenplay has long been written by Ryan Ridley. The plot of the film is currently kept under lock and key, what is known is the setting, i.e. the modern era. The original script of the film was signed by Robert Kirkman, also here in the production booth with Skybound Entertainment along with David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. CAST: Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz.

In the novel by Bram Stoker the infamous Count Dracula enslaves a man who has fallen from grace and locked up in an asylum. Renfield, this is his name, with the hope of obtaining eternal life from Dracula puts himself at the complete disposal of the monster, ending up, among other things, by eating insects and small animals, believing that he can consume their life force.


Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Rihanna in the square in disguise at the #StopAsianHate protests (video)

September 19, 2021

X Factor 2021, the report cards of the auditions: the evening of Erio and Emma the “groupies”

September 18, 2021

Ariana Grande launches her first make-up line

November 15, 2021

Bitcoin: the real turning point arrives

November 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button