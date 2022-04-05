Ben Simmons will not play regular series and neither ‘play-in’

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons will not make his regular season debut as he continues to deal with a herniated disc in his back. Nets coach Steve Nash said after Monday’s practice that while he’s hopeful Simmons will return at some point in the playoffs, he’d be “surprised” if Simmons played in the ‘play-in’ game. ‘ from the Nets next week.

“He’s not running, so yeah,” Nash said. “I do not see it [estar listo]. It would surprise me”.

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season and the play-in tournament, Nets coach Steve Nash announced. pic.twitter.com/68vPahK9TQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 4, 2022

After requesting a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers last summer citing mental health issues, Simmons was eventually traded to the Nets just before the trade deadline in February but has been unable to play due to ongoing back problems. Nash maintained that Simmons really made progress on Monday by being able to shoot and start working with resistance bands, but the organization still has no idea when, or if, Simmons could play this season.

“I mean it’s a huge progression just to get here,” Nash said. “So he wasn’t doing anything on the floor. But obviously he started getting stronger and shooting light. Very positive on the one hand; on the other hand, it’s not like … we’re expecting him in the lineup in the next week.”

Nash said recently that he would have no problem with Simmons making his debut in a playoff game, even if he hadn’t played all year. He also made it clear Monday that the Nets would take every precaution before putting him back on the floor.

“I think in this situation, we need to put his health and safety first and make sure he’s ready to play and contribute.”