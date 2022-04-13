Entertainment

‘Bend It Like Beckham’ turns 20: Is the movie problematic?

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 25 3 minutes read

I want to be like Beckham he won a lot of praise, but also a lot of criticism throughout his life. However, it remains a highly quotable film that audiences continue to refer to in popular culture. I want to be like Beckham is reaching a major release, but is it a problematic movie in the modern landscape?

‘Bend It Like Beckham’ turns 20

Gurinder Chadha directed and co-wrote a script that he wrote with Paul Mayeda Berges and Guljit Bindra. The story follows Jess Bhamra (Parminder Nagra), who comes from a very strict British Indian family in London. She is not allowed to play organized soccer, even though she is an adult. However, everything changes when she impresses Jules Paxton (Keira Knightley), who convinces her to play on her semi-pro team.

Source link

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 25 3 minutes read

Related Articles

the surprising revelations of why the actor was “forced” to attack Chris Rock – Prensa Libre

2 mins ago

One Life: Bella Hadid | Raw.

6 mins ago

Woman strips off all clothing in concert by Ricardo Arjona

14 mins ago

How to choose the ideal bangs and radically change the look

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button