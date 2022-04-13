‘Bend It Like Beckham’ turns 20: Is the movie problematic?

I want to be like Beckham he won a lot of praise, but also a lot of criticism throughout his life. However, it remains a highly quotable film that audiences continue to refer to in popular culture. I want to be like Beckham is reaching a major release, but is it a problematic movie in the modern landscape?

‘Bend It Like Beckham’ turns 20

L-R: Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley | Jeff Snyder/FilmMagic

Gurinder Chadha directed and co-wrote a script that he wrote with Paul Mayeda Berges and Guljit Bindra. The story follows Jess Bhamra (Parminder Nagra), who comes from a very strict British Indian family in London. She is not allowed to play organized soccer, even though she is an adult. However, everything changes when she impresses Jules Paxton (Keira Knightley), who convinces her to play on her semi-pro team.

Many audiences remember seeing I want to be like Beckham when it originally hit theaters or home video. It’s shocking for people to realize that the film’s original UK release was on April 12, 2002. The film is now officially 20 years old. I want to be like Beckham later came to DVD and VHS on November 18, 2002. Is it I want to be like Beckham Troublesome after all these years?

Fans of ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ continue to argue over the film’s message about race and ethnicity.

IN THIS DAY : 20 years ago today ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ premiered in the UK. An all-time classic, however, I still don’t know what the goalkeeper was doing on that free kick?! Are you sure match-fixing?pic.twitter.com/rg4Xtue4Wa — LADbible (@ladbible) April 12, 2022

A video uploaded to YouTube features a clip of I want to be like Beckham intended to show their representation of race and ethnicity. The scene includes Jess playing soccer and playing with a group of boys, but her mother witnesses this behavior and she is upset. She scolds Jess in front of her father, and both parents agree that it’s time for her to start learning what it means to “be a lady.”

The comment section below the video is incredibly active with users debating whether I want to be like Beckham it is problematic or not. One user said: “I am Indian and was born in the United States. My parents’ opinions are slowly changing. But sadly, some Indians can never change.”

Some other users agree that this is, in fact, representative of the culture the film portrays. However, some disagree and believe that I want to be like Beckham is problematic for his views on this issue.

Others say the film has an outdated perception of the culture’s past, referring to it as “awkward,” “very on the nose,” clichéd, and “very off-putting.”

Another group of commentators believes that the problematic elements of I want to be like Beckham they are only due to the time it came out. At the time of release, many audiences praised the film for its progressive portrayal and characters, but believe that the social messages do not reflect modern values.

LGBTQ issues continue to raise concerns

A 20th anniversary reminder of Bend It Like Beckham: It’s a queer love story. I will not accept any more questions. I mean, look how cute they are together. pic.twitter.com/vRCLoDhyt1 — Farrah Khan (@farrahsafiakhan) April 11, 2022

Indiewire once wrote about some of the problematic aspects of I want to be like Beckham around the film’s focus on sexuality and LGBTQ issues. For starters, the film assumes that women who want to play soccer are automatically lesbians. Earlier drafts apparently gave more weight to an LGBTQ relationship.

“Gurinder Chadha has said that in early drafts, Jess and Jules (who spend the movie fighting over a handsome male trainer) actually ended up having a romantic relationship, but this plot was deemed too controversial,” Indiewire wrote.

However, Reddit explored how I want to be like Beckham it was a “gay awakening” for them, making them feel like it was okay to be themselves.

However, one Reddit user wrote: “The entire plot was set up for a Big Gay Ending™, it’s sad it didn’t happen.” Others agreed with the poster and wanted the film to really engage with some of the themes it presents.

The speech continues on whether I want to be like Beckham is it really troublesome or not. Perhaps the answer lies somewhere in the middle. Its values ​​may be out of date, while at the same time inspiring the communities the story represents and making them feel seen.

