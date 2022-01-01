Benedetta Parodi forced to say goodbye. The forced return to reality with him

Sad day for Benedetta Parodi, forced to say goodbye: everyone likes the post shared on Instagram anyway!

Benedetta Parodi loves interacting with her catchment area and shares very frequently on social networks. The presenter, known for her important roles in recipe and cooking programs, uses Instagram a lot: she has 1 million followers on the most famous social network service in the world.

Author of books and former journalist, Parodi is present on the net with contents of all kinds. Obviously, fans love his videos in which he reveals recipes and proposes new dishes.

In these days of celebration, the native of Alexandria surprised everyone by putting online countless shots directly from her wonderful holiday in Lapland. This afternoon, however, the 49-year-old shared a post that contains a streak of melancholy.

Benedetta Parodi forced to say goodbye: the post surprises the web

Benedetta, this afternoon, stunned her followers by placing touching content on the web in which she revealed her state of mind.

“Back to reality“, He wrote in the caption referring to the fact that he had to say goodbye to his trip to Lapland. After several days of relaxation, it’s time to get back to normal.

In these days, the presenter has relaxed with her family in the boundless expanses of snow, has enjoyed doing sleigh or snowboard tours, has seen enchanting things like the Northern Lights, has unlined dream suits.

In today’s shot, Parodi is sitting in her famous kitchen with Fabio Caressa. The two only hint at smiles, but they don’t seem over the moon.

When you have to say goodbye to these magical places, there is always a bit of melancholy and a bit of sadness in a part of the heart.

The presenter, in any case, wasted no time and immediately got ready for the dinner this evening. The 49-year-old shared immediately after a shot in which she wears a totally shabby outfit: a beauty like this in the kitchen is always a feast for the eyes.