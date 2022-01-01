Benedetta Parodi, the difficulties in the last few hours: “We were terrified” – the Democrat

Benedetta Parodi and the difficulties she encountered during her last trip. The revelation made through Instagram

Not always vacation it is synonymous with relaxation, especially when it encounters unforeseen events that risk complicating pre-established plans. And so he finds us having to deal with skipping schedules, trips that become stressful and holidays that no longer have that sense of carefree, even if only for a few moments.

He knows something about it Benedetta Parodi, who had more than one unexpected event during his last vacation. We are talking about one of the most followed women even on the web, who has given way to a real television stream dedicated to cooking. Television and culinary art, a winning combination that has found great numbers in recent years. Parodi, in this case, began her television career as a host and journalist of ‘Studio Aperto‘, news of Italy 1. It was within this context that he had the opportunity to show himself also through the kitchen.

Since the end of 2008 Benedetta has abandoned the conduct of the news, dedicating herself to a culinary column that has now become iconic, namely ‘Cooked and eaten‘. Precisely this entered the collective imagination as one of the first formats dedicated to cooking, which grew over time and entered the hearts of viewers. After collecting various recipes, in fact, he published in 2009 a book of cuisine published by Vallardi with the same title as the column.

Benedetta Parodi, vacation started and ended with difficulty

Parodi, together with her family and her journalist husband Fabio Caressa, decided to spend some vacation days in Lapland. Everything, however, did not really start in the best way. “Let’s get off to a good start … We got a car for four people, but there are five of us plus luggage. So now we are here ”, the words of the presenter on Instagram.

And so, after a not particularly exciting start, in the end Benedetta also took stock of the situation: “It was a tiring journey, including return. It was snowing a lot, there were delays. Then we had these pads and we were terrified, if we had positive results we had to stay in Lapland to do the quarantine ”, explained Parodi, always through the stories of Instagram where she is very active.

“Instead it all went well, negative swabs, last night we went back to sleep. Today we are getting back in order a bit ”, explained the journalist who also reassured her fans about everything that was the trip. Certainly not relaxed in all respects.