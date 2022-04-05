Benedetta Rossi alarms everyone, a health problem was not enough: now this too

Benedetta Rossi worries everyone. After back surgery, now comes a new health problem. This she didn’t really want!

The most famous foodblogger in Italy cannot find peace. After delicate back operation now comes for her a other problem to deal with.

Benedetta Rossi, the most loved cook in Italy

Benedetta Rossi is the most loved food blogger in Italy. This denomination could not be more correct. Thanks to her cooking skills, her own genuineness and to his good humor, the chef has entered the hearts of viewers and especially in the homes of Italians.

The passion for good cooking transmitted to her by her grandmother and mother, has allowed Rossi to disclose simple recipes that anyone, even those who see the kitchen light years away from themselves, would be able to reproduce.

Married for many years with Marco Gentilihis collaborator and shoulder, not only in work but above all in life, the couple have no children but a dog, Cloud who for them is a child to look after and grow.

Some weeks ago, the foodblogger had to undergo a delicate back surgery which left her with an ugly scar that hasn’t completely healed yet.

Rossi therefore faced a difficult period regarding health. But, right now that she was recovering, that’s it another blow comes for her.

The foodblogger cannot find peace

Star of social media, TV and even publishing, Benedetta Rossi does not stop being talked about. The foodblogger made herself known thanks to the broadcast Homemade for you which allowed it to obtain the well-deserved fame and popularity it enjoys today.

His skill and professionalism have led the Rossi to break into the world of books and social networks. Unfortunately, this is not a particularly peaceful time for her health.

As you well know, a few weeks ago, the most famous foodblogger in Italy she had to undergo a delicate back surgery which he had been postponing for some time. The operation, which lasted several hours, left her a scar which has not yet healed.

However, Benedetta who documented her experience in the hospital and shared her anxieties and concerns with her followers, seemed to have recovered but here, just when the sun seemed ready to rise, again a storm falls upon her.

The problems for Rossi are not over. The chef continues to have back pain. He stated, in some of his Instagram stories, that she returned to moderate physical activity. Every morning it covers its 5 kilometers on foot but very calmly since all the muscles in her back continue to ache and she feels all sore.

He also shared with his followers a recently discovered passion, lo yoga. The foodblogger, in fact, through meditation and breathing exercises, he is also able to control pain. They are worried about her but Rossi reassures them: soon she will be back in better shape than ever.