Benedict Cumberbatch adds this new gem to his garage

Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the most prominent actors of recent years. What also stands out is the luxurious collection of cars that he was able to buy, thanks to the high salaries he received for playing Doctor Strange. He learns below, more details of one of the flashy vehicles he added to his garage.

June 29, 2022 8:26 p.m.

benedict cumberbatchis known around the world for bringing to life Stephen Strangein the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This role allowed him to break through in Hollywoodmanaging to star in films such as the power of the dog (for which he was nominated for a Oscar award), and also, gave him great remuneration.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswe saw the actor share the screen with elizabeth olsen (Interpreting Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) Y John Krasinski (Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic), among others. For this film, Cumberbatch was paid $7.5 million.

Large salary contracts like these are what allowed the Briton to create a beautiful and luxurious collection of cars in his garage. In it, we can find an economical MGGSa Jaguar XJanother Jaguar but of the model F-Type S and a Mercedes-Benz S500e-Class. To this precious collection, the actor added a new jewel.

We are talking about a Lamborghini Urus. This car from the Italian multinational company has an impressive market value of 220 thousand dollars, thus becoming the most valuable vehicle in your garage. The Urus stands out for the high speeds it can reach, as well as a luxurious and spacious cabin inside.

This ostentatious supercar that Cumberbatch added to his collection, hides a powerful engine under the hood 4-liter twin-turbocharged V8capable of generating a power of 650 horsepower. With this power, you can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds and also reach a top speed of 305km/h.