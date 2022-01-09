Benedict Cumberbatch and Ben Kingsley in the new Netflix movie

Wes Anderson loves to fill his projects with huge stars – just take a look at The French Dispatch. Here is who he has in mind for his next work

The cast of the next work by Wes Anderson is truly stellar: the great director seems to want to have nothing other than the best that Hollywood has to offer for his films. Anderson’s next project is inspired by legendary children’s writer Roald Dahl and is called The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. The project is produced and will be released streaming on Netflix. The plot seems perfect to be directed by Wes Anderson, in continuity with the aesthetic and stylistic theme of his previous works: Benedict Cumberbatch will play Henry Sugar, the protagonist. The six short stories for children focus on a very particular question: “If you could see with your eyes closed, you would use the power for good or for personal gain? “

Some sources very close to the production announce that – in addition to the probable Oscar winner Benedict Cumberbatch – Wes Anderson has also wanted actors of the caliber of Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley in his cast. No official comments have been made by Netflix yet. It is not the first time that Wes Anderson directs an opera based on the books of Roald Dahl: we remember the animated film of 2009 written together with the director (husband of Greta Gerwig) Noah Baumbach, Fantastic Mr. Fox.

Anderson’s animated film, nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, also has a truly stellar cast of voice actors: George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Michael Gambon and Anderson’s fetish actor Bill Murray. Wes Anderson’s latest film is the controversial one The French Dispatch, a real ode to journalism, but according to the director also a tribute and a quote to the legendary Vittorio De Sica.