Benedict Cumberbatch and Laura Dern in a film where sleep no longer exists

It has been said for some time that our society wants to get rid in some way ofduty of sleep. This is also the case in the new film with Laura Dern and Benedict Cumberbatch. It is called Morning and it is a science fiction film set in the not too distant future, in which a pill that eliminates the need for sleep. Thanks also to the introduction of an artificial sun, humanity gets rid of the cycle between sleep and wakefulness, but also between day and night, living in a constant morning light. The problem will arise when new generations who have never known night rest will begin to claim their right to dream.

It is a rather ambitious film, starting precisely from the actors involved. Benedict Cumberbatch will actually have a supporting role, but he will also be among the executive producers as well as Dern: it was he who personally selected the script written by Sam Steiner. Next to them will be the very young British actor Noah Jupesoon 17 but already seen in films like the two At Quiet Place and in Honey Boy. Morning will be directed by Justin Kurzelan Australian director who stood out for titles like Macbeth with Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, the video game adaptation Assassin’s Creed and the most recent psychological drama Nitram.

It will continue to be a good time meantthis, for Cumberbatch: after having participated in the absolute blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home and attracting huge acclaim for his role in it The power of the dog by Jane Campion, who will likely pave the way for him to the Oscars, we will soon see him again as Marvel’s Supreme Sorcerer in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, coming in May. The same can be said of Laura Dern: after the much appreciated interpretation in Marriage Storywill soon reprise the role of Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic World: The Dominionwhile he will be alongside Hugh Jackman in The Sona sequel to the film The Father also based on a play by Florian Zeller.