Benedict Cumberbatch confesses that he would like to film ‘Doctor Strange 3’

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch revealed that he wants to continue playing doctor Stephen Strange Following the recent streaming premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after Sam Rami’s film was not shown in Saudi Arabia for showing a romance between a couple of the same gender.

Although he assured that his character is more vulnerable In this second installment, the story in which he shares credits with Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Elizabeth Olsen, is also darker. Every day she is surprised by the relevance that in the Marvel Cinematic Universeso he trusted that he would like the project to be extended to a third party.

“I would love to do another movie. Doctor Strange is such a complex character and there seems to be so much more to explore with him. He’s such a brilliant character and I’m still having a great time playing him.” The New Indian Express.

Benedict Cumberbatch is not a fan of comics

The 45-year-old British man admits that although he had some comics in his possession as a child, he is not really a fan. He liked to watch movies about Superman with Christopher Reve.

“I have to raise my hand and humbly admit that I am not and never was a big fan of comics. I certainly didn’t know anything about Doctor Strange. I had to ask a few people who I was when I was first introduced to the character. The more I have found out about him, the more I have loved him,” she argued.

The mystery that generates around and that is rebel and renegade It is part of what amuses him, since he considers he has always liked to put himself in the shoes of that type of role. “Any character that bends or even breaks the rules is much more fun to play that a character who always does the right thing. Strange is good and he tries to do the right thing, but he does it on his own terms and in his own way.”